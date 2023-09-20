PRESS RELEASE

September 20, 2023

Saint-Gobain has signed a 15-year renewable electricity supply agreement (Power Purchase Agreement or PPA) with TotalEnergies for the purchase of solar power for its 125 industrial sites in North America (United States and Canada).

This 100 MW PPA, known as the Danish Fields Solar Project (Danish Fields), is expected to offset Saint-Gobain's North American CO2 emissions from electricity (scope 2 emissions) by 90,000 Metric Tons per year. The project is expected to come online by the end of 2024.

Commenting on this agreement, Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America, said: "With this agreement,Saint-GobainNorth America will further reduce its CO2emissions, demonstrating how fast the manufacturing industry can transform when long term solutions are at hand. This renewable energy project is a new milestone on the way to meeting Saint- Gobain's commitment to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO2emissions by 33% by 2030 - compared to 2017 - and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050."

Danish Fields is the third PPA signed in North America by Saint-Gobain. The first PPA, with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm in Illinois, was signed in 2021, and the second, with Cottonwood Bayou Solar Project in Texas, was signed in 2022. The three projects combined are expected to represent a reduction of more than 70% inSaint-GobainNorth America's scope 2 emissions, compared to 2017 levels.