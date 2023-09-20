Saint Gobain : signs a new major renewable electricity supply agreement in North America
September 20, 2023 at 11:53 am EDT
Share
PRESS RELEASE
September 20, 2023
Saint-Gobain has signed a 15-year renewable electricity supply agreement (Power Purchase Agreement or PPA) with TotalEnergies for the purchase of solar power for its 125 industrial sites in North America (United States and Canada).
This 100 MW PPA, known as the Danish Fields Solar Project (Danish Fields), is expected to offset Saint-Gobain's North American CO2 emissions from electricity (scope 2 emissions) by 90,000 Metric Tons per year. The project is expected to come online by the end of 2024.
Commenting on this agreement, Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America, said: "With this agreement,Saint-GobainNorth America will further reduce its CO2emissions, demonstrating how fast the manufacturing industry can transform when long term solutions are at hand. This renewable energy project is a new milestone on the way to meeting Saint- Gobain's commitment to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO2emissions by 33% by 2030 - compared to 2017 - and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050."
Danish Fields is the third PPA signed in North America by Saint-Gobain. The first PPA, with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm in Illinois, was signed in 2021, and the second, with Cottonwood Bayou Solar Project in Texas, was signed in 2022. The three projects combined are expected to represent a reduction of more than 70% inSaint-GobainNorth America's scope 2 emissions, compared to 2017 levels.
Saint-Gobain
Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92400 Courbevoie • France • Tel. +33 1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com
1
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,
"MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".
€51.2 billion in sales in 2022
168,000 employees, locations in 75 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050
For more information about the Group, visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on X @saintgobain
Vivien Dardel:
+33 1 88 54 29 77
Patricia Marie:
+33 1 88 54 26 83
Floriana Michalowska:
+33 1 88 54 19 09
Laure Bencheikh:
+33 1 88 54 26 38
Alix Sicaud:
+33 1 88 54 38 70
Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella:
+33 1 88 54 27 96
James Weston:
+33 1 88 54 01 24
2
Saint-Gobain
Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92400 Courbevoie • France • Tel. +33 1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 15:52:10 UTC.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.