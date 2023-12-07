By David Sachs

Saint-Gobain said it would sell a majority stake in its U.K. foam insulation business to Soprema as part of its disposal plan.

The French construction supplier said late Wednesday that Celotex's assets will be transferred to a new standalone company, which will be 75% owned by Soprema, a private French waterproofing and insulation firm. Saint-Gobain will retain a 25% minority stake, it said.

The move is part of Saint-Gobain's streamlining strategy, which includes asset-disposals.

Celotex has two manufacturing facilities in the U.K. and employs 155 people, Saint-Gobain said. The transaction is expected to close early next year.

Financial details were not disclosed.

