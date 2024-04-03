Saint-Gobain to buy Bailey Group for 600 ME

April 03, 2024 at 12:29 pm EDT Share

Saint-Gobain announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Bailey Group - including Bailey-Hunt Limited and its subsidiaries - for nearly 600 ME.



Bailey is a leading player in metal framing in Canada, with sales of 532 million Canadian dollars in the country and an EBITDA margin of 17.2% in 2023 with 12 plants in Canada and 700 employees.



In many countries, metal frames are already important components of Saint-Gobain's light construction solutions offering.



With this acquisition, Saint-Gobain strengthens its sustainable construction offering in Canada - an attractive market - and will be well positioned to offer the best service to Canadian customers.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.