Saint-Gobain to recruit 1,200 work-study students in France

April 04, 2024 at 03:41 am EDT Share

Saint-Gobain has published 1,200 new work-study positions in France for 2024-2025, including 50 in finance, in addition to the 700 work-study positions already filled.



These positions are available throughout France, at all levels of study, from CAP to Master's. To publicize these offers, the group is running a campaign on TikTok, featuring micro-trotters and over 30 videos. A job dating event will be organized at the end of April at La Défense.



Certified 'Happy Trainees' since 2016, Saint-Gobain came first in the 'Alternance, +500 alternants' category of the HappyTrainees ranking in 2023, a recognition by students of the quality of the work-study assignments on offer.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.