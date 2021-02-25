Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint Gobain : to surf on the renovation wave, CEO will step down

02/25/2021 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, CEO of the French construction materials group Saint-Gobain, attends a news conference in La Defense business district of Paris

(Reuters) - Saint-Gobain's Chief Executive Pierre-André de Chalendar will step down this summer, the French construction materials group announced on Thursday, while it reported record second-half results, fuelled by an increased demand on the renovation market which should continue in the following years.

With effect from July 1, Chalendar, whose mandate was set to end in 2022, will be succeeded as CEO by current Chief Operating Officer Benoit Bazin but will stay on as chairman.

"Benoit has managed, with the success we see today, critical projects like our transformation plan 'Transform & Grow' or the acquisition of Continental Building Products," Chalendar said in a statement.

Launched in 2018, Saint-Gobain's restructuring programme reshaped the group's organisation around regional units, helping it comply with local pandemic-related restrictions.

"Over the year as a whole, we unlocked significant savings of 690 million euros, with a strong contribution from 'Transform & Grow' which met its target of 250 million euros in structural gains in 2019-2020 a year earlier than planned," Chalendar added.

Saint-Gobain, which makes the bulk of its sales in Europe, benefited from its exposure to renovation, its biggest market, and posted a 2.03 billion euros ($2.47 billion) operating income in the second half, leading to a record operating margin of 10%.

Interest in interior renovation increased in 2020 due to lockdowns, the group said in a call with reporters, noting energy renovation plans in Europe and the United States, both in residential and public buildings, would contribute to Saint-Gobain's growth from 2021.

Last October, the European Commission launched its "Renovation Wave" initiative to double the Union's annual rate of energy-related building renovations.

Saint-Gobain, which manufactures and distributes materials in sectors ranging from automotive to health, security or food and beverages, forecast a significant increase in operating income this year.

($1 = 0.8204 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, Charles Regnier and Sarah Morland; Editing by Susan Fenton and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAINT-GOBAIN
02:21pSAINT GOBAIN : to surf on the renovation wave, CEO will step down
RE
12:24pSAINT GOBAIN : Consolidated Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2020..
PU
12:18pSAINT GOBAIN : Press
PU
02/23SAINT GOBAIN : recognized for the 10th consecutive year as being one of the 100 ..
PU
02/22SAINT GOBAIN : Customized plasterboard is all the rage
PU
02/16SAINT GOBAIN : puts digitalization front and centre in its mobility and talent a..
PU
02/15SAINT GOBAIN : divests distribution businesses in Spain and Italy
PU
02/15SAINT GOBAIN : Weber's innovation accelerator
PU
02/10SAINT GOBAIN : 3 Questions to… Rafael Anchustegui
PU
02/09SAINT GOBAIN : Ideas competition
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38 130 M 46 636 M 46 636 M
Net income 2020 915 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net Debt 2020 7 165 M 8 764 M 8 764 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 3,04%
Capitalization 23 124 M 28 056 M 28 283 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 170 643
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 49,09 €
Last Close Price 43,41 €
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN15.76%28 056
ASSA ABLOY AB7.06%28 992
MASCO CORPORATION-2.04%13 837
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY19.70%12 545
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.1.78%12 122
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.69%11 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ