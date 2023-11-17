Saint-Gobain announces that it has successfully launched a two-billion-euro bond issue, comprising two tranches of one billion euros each, respectively three-year with a 3.75% coupon, and seven-year with a 3.875% coupon.
With this operation, it explains that it has 'taken advantage of favorable market conditions to anticipate the refinancing of upcoming bond maturities, while optimizing its financing conditions'.
The issue was almost twice oversubscribed overall, 'with nearly 200 investors demonstrating their confidence in the credit quality' of the building materials group.
