Saint-Gobain has announced that it has started producing very low-carbon siding (scope 1 and 2 emissions down 96%) at its US production sites in McPherson (Kansas), Social Circle (Georgia) and Williamsport (Maryland).

This result was made possible by the total electrification of production processes at these three sites and the use of 100% renewable electricity", explains the French building materials group.

