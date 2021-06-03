Log in
    515043   INE068B01017

SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LIMITED

(515043)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 05/31
69.8 INR   -0.21%
03:44aSAINT GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA  : European stocks slip ahead of data deluge
RE
Saint Gobain Sekurit India : European stocks slip ahead of data deluge

06/03/2021 | 03:44am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Thursday after hitting record highs earlier this week as investors looked ahead to U.S. and European economic data to gauge the future path of monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% by 0712 GMT, in line with cautious moves in Asian stocks.

The closely watched U.S. jobs data on Friday will give fresh clues on the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy, as well as signs of higher inflation at a time when investors are worried about an early tightening of monetary policy.

In euro zone, IHS Markit's final reading of May services sector activity is due later in the day.

The top drag on the STOXX index was Swiss drugmaker Roche, down 1.0%, after Societe Generale downgraded the stock to "hold".

French spirits group Remy Cointreau rose 3.9% as it topped estimates for full-year operating profit growth and handed investors an 85% dividend hike.

French construction materials group Saint-Gobain gained 3.2% after forecasting record operating income and margin in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 049 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net income 2021 114 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
Net cash 2021 989 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,0x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 6 560 M 89,9 M 89,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 20,1%
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bhuvaragamurthy S. Santhanam Co-Managing Director & Director
R. Manigandann Chief Financial Officer
Padmanabha Mahabala Shetty Chairman
Rukmini Subramanian Secretary & Compliance Officer
Joseph Andrew Jude Pereira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT INDIA LIMITED2.80%90
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-4.00%8 271
GENTEX CORPORATION0.27%8 217
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.0.10%6 718
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)26.53%4 923
ADIENT PLC45.59%4 769