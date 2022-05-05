Volt Carbon Technologies Announces First Batch Builds of 8 Layer Lithium-Ion Batteries and Preliminary Cycle Test Data

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Calgary, Alberta, Canada, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT), is pleased to announce that it recently opened a lithium-ion battery Research and Development Facility in Guelph, Ontario (the “R&D Facility”) and its Solid Ultrabattery Inc. (“Ultrabattery”) division successfully built the first batch of 8 layer lithium-ion pouch cells using NMC811 cathode chemistry paired with a graphite anode (the “Pouch Cells”). The NMC811 chemistry is currently one of the most advanced formulations of Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) cathodes available on the market for development of lithium-ion batteries and is being considered as an alternative in the scale up of several electrical vehicle platforms.



Preliminary internal test results of 30 charge/discharge cycles of these Pouch Cells are depicted in Figure 1 below. The capacity retention of the Pouch Cells was observed to remain high during these initial cycles.

Figure 1: Cycle Life 25ﹾC

Figure 2 below, depicts the internal test results of the charge / discharge cycle with respect to voltage and capacity and provides a preliminary indication that the Pouch Cells are performing as expected for this type chemistry.

Figure 2: Voltage Profile

The Company will continue cycle testing of the Pouch Cells until overall performance can be quantified over a substantially higher number of cycles and charge/discharge rates. At this time, the test results of the Pouch Cells have not been independently verified. Figure 3 below is a picture of one of the Pouch Cells that was fabricated and internally tested at the R&D Facility.

Figure 3: Solid UltraBattery’s 8 Layer Pouch Cell



V-Bond Lee, CTO and Director of Volt stated “I am pleased to see the preliminary test results of our first 8 layer pouch cells. Building multilayer lithium-ion batteries is a milestone for our team and requires our labs to have the cleanliness, expertise and processes capable of this type of fabrication. This is a good precursor to building our solid electrolyte batteries later this year which are fabricated with similar processes. I am very proud of our team and this accomplishment within such a short period of time.”

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 Options to a Consultant of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.12 per common share, expire on May 3, 2027 and are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Operational Update

The facility at 590 Hanlon Creek Blvd in Guelph has been fully operational since December 2021. Since then, the company has began to ramp up its engineering resources and capabilities in battery research, development and engineering as it attempt to validated its solid electrolyte battery technology for commercialization. The Company plans to continue to build and optimize its battery designs with a goal of developing high energy dense solid electrolyte battery that exceeds current industry norms.



