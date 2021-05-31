Log in
    SJL   CA79015E6010

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.

(SJL)
Saint Jean Carbon Announces Investor Relations Agreement

05/31/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advisory agreement (the “IR Agreement”) with Allyson Taylor Partners Inc. (“ATP”), an investor relations and capital markets consulting firm based in Montreal, Quebec. The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ATP will be providing a number of services to Saint Jean pursuant to the IR Agreement, including introducing potential financing candidates to the Company, evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of transactions in light of the Company’s strategic objectives and assisting the Company in negotiating and finalizing terms of transactions. ATP has represented various other junior mining companies. Pursuant to the terms of the IR Agreement, ATP will be paid a fee of $50,000 (plus all applicable taxes and out-of-pocket expenses) for a period of six (6) months. ATP currently owns 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and Sean Budnik, Principal of ATP, currently owns 3,500,500 Common Shares.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green mining methods, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Saint Jean Carbon Inc.
William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board and President

Information Contact:
Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com
Tel: (250) 381-6181

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean’s business and affairs.  In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, “intends” ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’. 

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include statements with respect to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange of the IR Agreement. Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
