Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Saint Jean Carbon Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJL   CA79015E6010

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.

(SJL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saint Jean Carbon Announces Option Grants

07/26/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,350,000 options (the “Options”), of which 1,600,000 Options have been granted to a current Director of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.15 per common share, expire on July 26, 2026 and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Saint Jean Carbon Inc.
William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board and President

Information Contact:
Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com
Tel: (250) 381-6181

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean’s business and affairs.  In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, ‘‘budget’’, ‘‘scheduled’’, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’ or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will be taken’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’. 

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.
08:54aSaint Jean Carbon Announces Option Grants
GL
07/06Solid Ultrabattery Releases Preliminary Test Data on the Safety of its Lithiu..
GL
06/29Saint Jean Carbon Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
06/15Saint Jean Carbon Inc Announces Updates to its Newly Acquired Solid Ultrabatt..
CI
06/15UPDATE -- Saint Jean Carbon Provides Operational Update for Solid Ultrabatter..
GL
06/15Saint Jean Carbon Provides Operational Update for Solid Ultrabattery
GL
05/31Saint Jean Carbon Announces Investor Relations Agreement
GL
05/28Early Warning Press Release – Issuance of Common Shares of Saint Jean C..
GL
05/28SAINT JEAN CARBON : Up 3% after Reporting Completion of Solid Ultrabattery Purch..
MT
05/28Saint Jean Carbon Closes Acquisition of Solid Ultrabattery
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2020 -4,06 M -3,24 M -3,24 M
Net Debt 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,3 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 23,3x
EV / Sales 2020 131x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.
Duration : Period :
Saint Jean Carbon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William E. Pfaffenberger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David W. Madill Chief Financial Officer & Director
V-Bond Lee Director & Chief Commercialization Officer
Glen Nursey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC.200.00%19
BHP GROUP20.83%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC8.34%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.25%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.78%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)66.67%18 704