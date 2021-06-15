Saint Jean Carbon Provides Operational Update for Solid Ultrabattery

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce updates to its newly acquired Solid Ultrabattery subsidiary:



Battery Research and Development Center

The company has signed a lease for a 10,500 square foot facility at 590 Hanlon Drive in Guelph Ontario commencing July 15th, 2021. This new location will be home to Solid Ultrabattery’s new research and development facility. The company plans to build and test solid electrolyte batteries from this facility and has procured the necessary equipment for the first phase of prototype battery fabrication scheduled to commence this fall. Efforts are currently underway to source new battery test equipment which enables in-house validation at Solid Ultrabattery prior to formal regulatory testing. In addition, planning for the facility layout and battery research laboratory has commenced in conjunction with ARC Engineering who will provide consultation on regulatory approvals and safety.

The team at Saint Jean remains highly focused on development and commercialization of solid state lithium metal batteries consisting of solid electrolytes that exhibit high ionic conductivity. Solid Ultrabattery currently holds two key patents for solid electrolyte battery technology and is currently preparing further intellectual property submissions to ensure its proprietary methods and formulations are protected. This technology will continue to result in improved energy performance and safety in the next generation of lithium batteries to reach commercialization. Further information on our new facility can be found at www.subattery.com.

