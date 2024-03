Saint Jean Groupe is an agri-food company and owning, at the end of 2022, 100% of Saint Jean (production of raviolis, dumplings, fresh pasta and catered products under the Saint-Jean, Royans, Ravioles de Romans, Quenelles La Royale and Comptoir du Pastier brands) and 100% of Deroux Frères (egg production).

Sector Food Processing