SaintMed Public : Changing of CFO

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Resign
Position of CFO : Chief Financial Officer
Title : Mr.
Name : Viroje
Surname : Vasusuttikulkant (Acting)
Effective Date of Termination : 08-Apr-2022
Appoint
Position of CFO : Chief Financial Officer
Title : Miss
Name : Prapassorn
Surname : Patamapinun (Acting)
Effective Date of Appointment : 08-Apr-2022
Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr. Viroje Vasusuttikulkant
Information
Position : Chief Executive Officer
