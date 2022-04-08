Log in
    SMD   THA320010004

SAINTMED PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SMD)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-06
13.40 THB   -1.47%
SAINTMED PUBLIC : Changing of CFO
PU
SAINTMED PUBLIC : Notification of replacement of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Company Secretary
PU
Saintmed Public Company Limited Announces Chief Finance Officer Changes
CI
SaintMed Public : Changing of CFO

04/08/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 19:17:08
Headline
Changing of CFO
Symbol
SMD
Source
SMD
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Resign
Position of CFO                          : Chief Financial Officer
Title                                    : Mr.
Name                                     : Viroje
Surname                                  : Vasusuttikulkant (Acting)
Effective Date of Termination            : 08-Apr-2022
______________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________
Appoint
Position of CFO                          : Chief Financial Officer
Title                                    : Miss
Name                                     : Prapassorn
Surname                                  : Patamapinun (Acting)
Effective Date of Appointment            : 08-Apr-2022
______________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Mr. Viroje Vasusuttikulkant
Information
Position                                 : Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Saintmed pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
