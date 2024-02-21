February 21, 2024 at 10:12 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 20, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Capital Fund Management raises short position on Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent

PDT Partners raises short position on Saipem to 0.63% from 0.51%

Marshall Wace files short position on BPER Banca to 0.8% from 0.76%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master raises short position on Fincantieri to 1.41% from 1.3%

JPMorgan Asset Management files short position on El.En. to 1.16% from 1.21%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors files short position on doValue to 0.52% from 0.49%

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

