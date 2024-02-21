(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 20, 2024:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent
----------
PDT Partners raises short position on Saipem to 0.63% from 0.51%
----------
Marshall Wace files short position on BPER Banca to 0.8% from 0.76%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master raises short position on Fincantieri to 1.41% from 1.3%
----------
JPMorgan Asset Management files short position on El.En. to 1.16% from 1.21%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors files short position on doValue to 0.52% from 0.49%
----------
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.