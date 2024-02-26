February 26, 2024 at 10:02 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 23, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Millennium Capital Partners raises short position on A2A to 0.6 percent from 0.53 percent

Marshall Wace cuts short position on BPER Banca to 0.72% from 0.8%

PDT Partners raises short position on Saipem to 0.78% from 0.63%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master raises short position on Fincantieri to 1.5% from 1.41%

AHL Partners cuts short position on Saras to 0.77% from 0.87%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short position on doValue to 0.62% from 0.52%

