MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Saipem on Wednesday pledged to resume paying dividends in 2025, signalling the restructuring of the energy contractor was bearing fruits.

The group returned to profit last year, reporting a net income of 179 million euros ($194 million), the highest in a decade, it said in a statement.

In the 2024-27 period Saipem expects to win orders worth around 50 billion euros, a third of which will be contracts in low or zero-carbon projects.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)