(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 22:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace cuts short position on Saipem to 1.45% from 1.55%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

WorldQuant raises short position on Esprinet to 0.62% from 0.5%

ActusRayPartners initiates short position on CIR to 0.9%

