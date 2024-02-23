(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 22:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Marshall Wace cuts short position on Saipem to 1.45% from 1.55%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
WorldQuant raises short position on Esprinet to 0.62% from 0.5%
----------
ActusRayPartners initiates short position on CIR to 0.9%
----------
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.