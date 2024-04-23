Stock SPM SAIPEM S.P.A.
Saipem S.p.A.

Equities

SPM

IT0005495657

Oil Related Services and Equipment

 11:36:30 2024-04-23 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.256 EUR +1.53% Intraday chart for Saipem S.p.A. -3.59% +53.47%
05:04pm SAIPEM : Q1: A solid kick start steers straight to the FY24 targets Alphavalue
03:28pm Saipem Outlines Plans for Jack-ups to Offset Saudi Aramco's Suspension of Drilling Contracts MT
Chart Saipem S.p.A.

Chart Saipem S.p.A.
Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. specializes in engineering and construction services for the oil and gas industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - engineering, construction and installation services (94%): offshore services (submarine pipelines, oil platforms, etc.) and onshore (pipelines in hostile environments, hydrocarbon production units, drilling installations, refineries, etc.), and construction of floaters; - offshore drilling services (6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (4.4%), Europe (11.3%), Middle East (29%), Sub-Saharan Africa (26.5%), Far East (11.6%), Americas (8.8%), CIS (7%) and North Africa (1.4%).
Oil Related Services and Equipment
04:30am - Q1 2024 Earnings Call
FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Saipem S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2.222 EUR
Average target price
2.672 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.26%
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
SAIPEM S.P.A. Stock Saipem S.p.A.
+54.29% 4.72B
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Stock Halliburton Company
+6.03% 34.32B
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Stock Baker Hughes Company
-4.02% 32.38B
TECHNIPFMC PLC Stock TechnipFMC plc
+26.37% 11.09B
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Weatherford International plc
+19.08% 8.32B
NOV INC. Stock NOV Inc.
-8.68% 7.35B
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Stock ChampionX Corporation
+20.32% 6.71B
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Stock CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+47.02% 6.02B
TIDEWATER INC. Stock Tidewater Inc.
+27.42% 4.67B
VALLOUREC Stock Vallourec
+20.46% 4.18B
