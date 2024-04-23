Saipem S.p.A. specializes in engineering and construction services for the oil and gas industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - engineering, construction and installation services (94%): offshore services (submarine pipelines, oil platforms, etc.) and onshore (pipelines in hostile environments, hydrocarbon production units, drilling installations, refineries, etc.), and construction of floaters; - offshore drilling services (6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (4.4%), Europe (11.3%), Middle East (29%), Sub-Saharan Africa (26.5%), Far East (11.6%), Americas (8.8%), CIS (7%) and North Africa (1.4%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment