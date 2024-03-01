Stock SPM SAIPEM S.P.A.
Saipem S.p.A.

Equities

SPM

IT0005495657

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 05:13:58 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.766 EUR +5.03% Intraday chart for Saipem S.p.A. +25.79% +19.93%
11:00am SAIPEM : Q4: Saipem surfs the energy services upcycle, as do its investors Alphavalue
09:54am Mib rallying; Saipem still bullish after accounts AN
Latest news about Saipem S.p.A.

SAIPEM : Q4: Saipem surfs the energy services upcycle, as do its investors Alphavalue
Markets bullish; several economic data expected AN
Indices contrasted; Saipem good after accounts AN
Saipem expects Aramco orders to drop 20% after capacity target cut RE
Marshall Wace moves on Saipem and Leonardo. AN
SAIPEM CEO: GROUP HAS DEVELOPED SUBMARINE DRONES FOR MAINTENANCE… RE
SAIPEM CEO: GROUP CURRENT BACKLOG FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS… RE
Mib bullish at 32,700; Sogefi at annual high AN
Transcript : Saipem SpA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Mib in green; three rises in targets for Moncler AN
Italy's Saipem pledges return to dividend in 2025 RE
Funds move into contraction on Saipem AN
Mib retreats below 32,600; Unipol the best AN
Mib bearish; Saipem in red ahead of accounts AN
Mib bearish; spotlight on US PCE data AN
Saipem SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Mib bullish above 32,700; Saipem on top AN
Two bearish positions on Saipem go up. AN
EU awards Italian energy groups $402 mln for green hydrogen RE
Funds raise short on A2A and Saipem on the Mib. AN
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem AN
Funds move on MPS, BPER and Saipem. AN
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem AN
Piazza Affari in the red; Iveco trailing the Mib. AN

Chart Saipem S.p.A.

Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A. specializes in engineering and construction services for the oil and gas industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - engineering, construction and installation services (94%): offshore services (submarine pipelines, oil platforms, etc.) and onshore (pipelines in hostile environments, hydrocarbon production units, drilling installations, refineries, etc.), and construction of floaters; - offshore drilling services (6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (4.4%), Europe (11.3%), Middle East (29%), Sub-Saharan Africa (26.5%), Far East (11.6%), Americas (8.8%), CIS (7%) and North Africa (1.4%).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2024-04-21 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Saipem S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
1.681 EUR
Average target price
2.218 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+31.96%
Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
SAIPEM S.P.A. Stock Saipem S.p.A.
+19.76% 3.63B
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Stock Schlumberger Limited
-7.13% 69.23B
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Stock Halliburton Company
-2.99% 31.22B
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Stock Baker Hughes Company
-13.55% 29.62B
TECHNIPFMC PLC Stock TechnipFMC plc
+7.70% 9.39B
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Weatherford International plc
+4.89% 7.42B
NOV INC. Stock NOV Inc.
-16.67% 6.66B
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Stock ChampionX Corporation
+6.33% 5.94B
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Stock CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+16.49% 4.69B
TIDEWATER INC. Stock Tidewater Inc.
-2.88% 3.7B
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
