February 19, 2024 at 10:02 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of February 16, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Millennium Capital Partners cuts short on A2A to 0.53% from 0.60%

Capital Fund Management raises short on Banco BPM to 0.51% from 0.49%

AKO Capital cuts short on Iveco Group to 0.97% from 1.02%

Capital Fund Management cuts short on Saipem to 0.96% from 1.06%

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 1.63% from 1.75%

PDT Partners raises short on Saipem to 0.51% from 0.46%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short on Industrie De Nora to 0.60% from 0.59%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

WorldQuatn raises short on Esprinet to 0.50% from 0.49%

Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros to 0.50% from 0.48%

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

