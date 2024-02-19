(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of February 16, 2024:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Millennium Capital Partners cuts short on A2A to 0.53% from 0.60%
----------
Capital Fund Management raises short on Banco BPM to 0.51% from 0.49%
----------
AKO Capital cuts short on Iveco Group to 0.97% from 1.02%
----------
Capital Fund Management cuts short on Saipem to 0.96% from 1.06%
----------
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 1.63% from 1.75%
----------
PDT Partners raises short on Saipem to 0.51% from 0.46%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors raises short on Industrie De Nora to 0.60% from 0.59%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
WorldQuatn raises short on Esprinet to 0.50% from 0.49%
----------
Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros to 0.50% from 0.48%
----------
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.