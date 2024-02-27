February 27, 2024 at 10:16 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 26, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Millennium Capital Partners cuts short on A2A to 0.58% from 0.60%

Citadel Advisors Europe raises short on Azimut Holding to 0.50% from 0.48%

Marshall Wace cuts short on BPER Bank to 0.49% from 0.72%

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV has a net short position on ERG of 0.52%

AKO Capital cuts short on Iveco Group to 0.80% from 0.97%

Citadel Advisors raises short on Saipem to 0.50% from 0.44%

PDR Partners raises short on Saipem to 0.82% from 0.78%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors has a net short position on Piaggio & C. of 0.51%

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cuts short on El.En. to 1.09% from 1.16%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short on doValue to 0.75% from 0.62%

WorldQuant raises short on Esprinet to 0.70% from 0.62%

