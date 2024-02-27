(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Feb. 26, 2024:
FTSE MIB
Millennium Capital Partners cuts short on A2A to 0.58% from 0.60%
Citadel Advisors Europe raises short on Azimut Holding to 0.50% from 0.48%
Marshall Wace cuts short on BPER Bank to 0.49% from 0.72%
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV has a net short position on ERG of 0.52%
AKO Capital cuts short on Iveco Group to 0.80% from 0.97%
Citadel Advisors raises short on Saipem to 0.50% from 0.44%
PDR Partners raises short on Saipem to 0.82% from 0.78%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Citadel Advisors has a net short position on Piaggio & C. of 0.51%
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cuts short on El.En. to 1.09% from 1.16%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors raises short on doValue to 0.75% from 0.62%
WorldQuant raises short on Esprinet to 0.70% from 0.62%
