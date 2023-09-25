September 25, 2023 at 10:08 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 22, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Capital Fund Management raises short position on Saipem to 1.19% from 1.06%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 1.5% from 1.43%

Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.41% from 0.5%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on Esprinet to 1.04% from 1.11%

