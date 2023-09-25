(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 22, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Saipem to 1.19% from 1.06%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 1.5% from 1.43%
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.41% from 0.5%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on Esprinet to 1.04% from 1.11%
