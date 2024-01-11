(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Jan. 10:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Saipem to 1.05% from 0.93%
----------
Voleon Capital Management files short position on Saipem to 0.62% from 0.59%
----------
Balyasny Asset Management raises short position on BPER Bank to 0.6% from 0.51%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
ActusRayPartners raises short position on doValue to 0.85% from 0.78%
----------
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.