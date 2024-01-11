January 11, 2024 at 10:00 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Jan. 10:

FTSE MIB

Capital Fund Management raises short position on Saipem to 1.05% from 0.93%

Voleon Capital Management files short position on Saipem to 0.62% from 0.59%

Balyasny Asset Management raises short position on BPER Bank to 0.6% from 0.51%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

ActusRayPartners raises short position on doValue to 0.85% from 0.78%

