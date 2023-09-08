(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 7, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Saipem to 1.12% from 1.0%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace revises short position on Saras to 1.39% from 1.43%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
ActusRayPartners revises short position on Esprinet to 0.88% from 0.92%
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
