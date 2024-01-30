(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Jan. 29:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management raises short position on A2A to 0.55% from 0.47%
Capital Fund Management raises short position on Banco BPM to 0.65% from 0.58%
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Saipem to 0.47% from 0.53%
