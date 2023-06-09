Funds move on Leonardo, BPER and Saipem.

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 8, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Capital Fund Management cuts short position on BPER Banca to 0.77 percent from 0.84 percent

Balyasny Europe Asset Management raises short position on Leonardo to 0.65% from 0.59%

Capital Fund Management cuts short position on Saipem to 1.13% from 1.21%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Wellington Management International revises short position on Banca Ifis to 0.49% from 0.5%

GSA Capital Partners short position on illimity Bank to 0.49% from 0.5%

