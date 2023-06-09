Advanced search
    SPM   IT0005495657

SAIPEM SPA

(SPM)
2023-06-09
1.291 EUR   -1.45%
10:16aFunds move on Leonardo, BPER and Saipem.
AN
02:34aFutures positive; wait for central banks
AN
06/08Business Square in the green; top to Mediobanca on the Mib.
AN
Funds move on Leonardo, BPER and Saipem.

06/09/2023 | 10:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 8, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Capital Fund Management cuts short position on BPER Banca to 0.77 percent from 0.84 percent

----------

Balyasny Europe Asset Management raises short position on Leonardo to 0.65% from 0.59%

----------

Capital Fund Management cuts short position on Saipem to 1.13% from 1.21%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Wellington Management International revises short position on Banca Ifis to 0.49% from 0.5%

----------

GSA Capital Partners short position on illimity Bank to 0.49% from 0.5%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

