Funds move on Leonardo, BPER and Saipem.

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 8, 2023:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Capital Fund Management cuts short position on BPER Banca to 0.77 percent from 0.84 percent
----------
Balyasny Europe Asset Management raises short position on Leonardo to 0.65% from 0.59%
----------
Capital Fund Management cuts short position on Saipem to 1.13% from 1.21%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Wellington Management International revises short position on Banca Ifis to 0.49% from 0.5%
----------
GSA Capital Partners short position on illimity Bank to 0.49% from 0.5%
----------
