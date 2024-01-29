January 29, 2024 at 10:04 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Jan. 26, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Citadel Advisors files short position on Saipem to 0.53% from 0.49%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund files short position on Fincantieri to 1.1% from 1.08%

AHL Partners raises short position on Saras to 0.81% from 0.73%

Marshall Wace files short position on Tod's to 0.49% from 0.51%

