(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Jan. 26, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Citadel Advisors files short position on Saipem to 0.53% from 0.49%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund files short position on Fincantieri to 1.1% from 1.08%
AHL Partners raises short position on Saras to 0.81% from 0.73%
Marshall Wace files short position on Tod's to 0.49% from 0.51%
