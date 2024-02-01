(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Jan. 31:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management cuts short position on A2A to 0.56 percent from 0.6 percent
Citadel Advisors raises short position on Saipem to 0.91% from 0.85%
Voleon Capital Management raises short position on Saipem to 0.7% from 0.66%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Seri Industrial to 0.59% from 0.6%
FTSE Italy Growth
