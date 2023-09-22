(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Sept. 20, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management revises short position on Amplifon to 0.68% from 0.7%
Marshall Wace revises short position on Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 0.48% from 0.5%
Marshall Wace revises short position on BPER Banca to 1.17% from 1.2%
Capital Fund Management cuts short position on BPER Banca to 0.47% from 0.56%
Marshall Wace raises short position on Saipem to 1.23% from 0.94%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.49% from 0.55%
Marshall Wace revises short position on Saras to 1.43% from 1.39%
Marble Bar cuts short position on Saras to 0.57% from 0.8%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
ActusRayPartners cuts short position on Esprinet to 0.48% from 0.55%
WorldQuant raises short position on Unieuro to 0.6% from 0.5%
