January 05, 2024 at 10:14 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 4, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Balyasny Asset Management raises short position on BPER Banca to 0.51% from 0

Marshall Wace files short position on Saipem to 1.61% from 1.56%

Voleon Capital Management cuts short position on Saipem to 0.65% from 0.74%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace short position on OVS to 1.48% from

