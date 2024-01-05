(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 4, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Balyasny Asset Management raises short position on BPER Banca to 0.51% from 0
Marshall Wace files short position on Saipem to 1.61% from 1.56%
Voleon Capital Management cuts short position on Saipem to 0.65% from 0.74%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace short position on OVS to 1.48% from
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
