(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 20, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management raises short position on Amplifon to 0.71% from 0.61%
Marshall Wace raises short position on BPER Banca to 0.53% from 0.43%
Marshall Wace revises short position on Saipem to 0.68% from 0.71%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 0.95% from 0.81%
Millennium Capital Partners revises short position on Saras to 0.49% from 0.51%
