Today at 09:52 am

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 20, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Millennium International Management raises short position on Amplifon to 0.71% from 0.61%

----------

Marshall Wace raises short position on BPER Banca to 0.53% from 0.43%

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on Saipem to 0.68% from 0.71%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 0.95% from 0.81%

----------

Millennium Capital Partners revises short position on Saras to 0.49% from 0.51%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.