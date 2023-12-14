(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 13:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saipem to 1.21% from 1.11%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.6% from 0.5%

Millennium Capital Partners cuts short position on Saras to 0.49% from 0.53%

