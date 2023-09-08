(Alliance News) - Rosetti Marino Spa on Friday announced that it has been awarded two new projects, one for offshore EPC activities in the North Sea and the other for EPC activities in the Adriatic Sea with a total value of more than EUR150 million.

Specifically, the first project was awarded by the French company Chantiers de l'Atlantique to Rosetti Marino SpA and relates to an Engineering, Procurement & Construction contract for the construction of the Electricity Substation Jacket at German Electricity Operator RWE's Nordseecluster offshore wind farm and will be installed at site N-3.8 north of the German island of Juist in the North Sea. The Jacket, weighing about 2,000 tons, forms the foundation structure anchored to the seabed of the substation.

Activities will begin shortly and are expected to be completed by summer 2025.

The second project has been awarded by Snam Rete Gas Spa to Rosetti Marino, in association with Saipem Spa and Micoperi Srl, and relates to facilities for the storage and regasification vessel that will be positioned in the Adriatic Sea in Italy off Ravenna.

Activities will begin immediately and are expected to be completed by November 2024.

Rosetti Marino trades in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR40.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

