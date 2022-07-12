Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Saipem SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPM   IT0005495657

SAIPEM SPA

(SPM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Borsa Italiana  -  2022-07-10
3.789 EUR   +5.25%
04:24aSaipem Plummets 33% as Subscription Falls Short of $2 Billion Cash Call Target
MT
04:17aSaipem shares plunge after 70% cash call subscription
RE
12:21aSaipem Concludes Option Period For $2 Billion Capital Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saipem shares plunge after 70% cash call subscription

07/12/2022 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Saipem logo in seen on the bridge of the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Saipem fell by a third in early trade on Tuesday after the energy services group said investors had subscribed for only around 70% of the new shares it was issuing in a 2 billion euro cash call.

Saipem said on Monday it had raised around 1.395 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at the closing of a hyper-dilutive capital increase launched last month as part of a plan to try to stabilise its finances and refocus its business after a surprise profit warning in January.

A pool of banks has pledged to mop up any unexercised rights to guarantee the full amount of the capital increase is covered.

The company, controlled by energy group Eni and Italy's state lender CDP, will offer unexercised rights on the Italian stock exchange on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the subscription of the relevant shares to be completed by 1200 GMT on Thursday.

Bestinver analyst Marco Opipari said in a report on Tuesday he expected Saipem's market price would "converge towards the subscription value".

Saipem offered its new shares at an issue price of 1.013 euros each, at a ratio of 95 new shares for every one ordinary or savings share held.

By 0755 GMT shares were automatically halted from trading after falling 33.5% to 2.52 euros.

The stock had been trading above the subscription price throughout the offer period due to the structure of the capital increase, which made it impossible for investors to short it.

Between Saipem's profit warning in January and an all-time low hit at the end of June at 0.7583 euros, shares in the company lost around 75% of their value. They later bounced back to briefly surpass the 4 euro threshold last Friday. ($1 = 0.9996 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SAIPEM SPA
04:24aSaipem Plummets 33% as Subscription Falls Short of $2 Billion Cash Call Target
MT
04:17aSaipem shares plunge after 70% cash call subscription
RE
12:21aSaipem Concludes Option Period For $2 Billion Capital Increase
MT
07/11Saipem raises initial 1.4 billion euros in capital increase
RE
07/08Horisont Energi, Partners Sign Extended Concept Study Contract For Barents Blue Project..
MT
07/08Barents Blue partners award extended concept study contract
AQ
07/07Barents Blue Partners Award Extended Concept Study Contract to Saipem
CI
06/29Saipem, awarded onshore Drilling and offshore E&C contracts in the Middle East worth ap..
AQ
06/28Saipem, sale of FPSO Cidade de Vitoria for 73 million USD
AQ
06/28Saipem Lands $1.2 Billion Onshore, Offshore Contracts In Middle East
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIPEM SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 896 M 8 970 M 8 970 M
Net income 2022 -303 M -306 M -306 M
Net Debt 2022 1 992 M 2 008 M 2 008 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78,8 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 31 959
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SAIPEM SPA
Duration : Period :
Saipem SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIPEM SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,79 €
Average target price 47,21 €
Spread / Average Target 1 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Caio Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Paolo Calcagnini Chief Project Control & Financial Advisory Officer
Silvia Merlo Chairman
Paul Simon Schapira Independent Non-Executive Director
Roberto Diacetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIPEM SPA-95.69%79
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED14.59%47 167
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.33%27 765
HALLIBURTON COMPANY30.48%26 482
NOV INC.17.86%6 273
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-16.72%3 692