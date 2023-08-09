(Alliance News) - Saipem Spa announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract by Mellitah Oil & Gas BV Libyan Branch, a consortium formed by National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa, for the development of Bouri Gas Utilisation Project worth about USD1 billion.

Saipem will be responsible for revamping platforms and facilities at the Bouri field, which is located in water depths of 145 to 183 meters off the Libyan coast.

"The contract includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning of an approximately 5,000-ton gas recovery module on the existing DP4 offshore structure, along with the laying of 28 km of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha platforms," the company explained in a note.

"With this acquisition, Saipem confirms its commitment and competitive positioning in the Libyan offshore. The completion of the project will make an important contribution to the reduction of CO2 emissions in Libya."

The main lifting operations will be performed by the semi-submersible crane ship Saipem 7000.

The company recalls that the transaction qualifies as a "related party transaction," as Eni Spa jointly controls both Saipem and Mellitah Oil & Gas.

On Wednesday, Saipem closed in the green by 2.3 percent at EUR1.39 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.