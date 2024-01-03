(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 2, 2024:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Marshall Wace raises short on Saipem to 1.56 percent from 1.41 percent
----------
Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem to 0.74% from 0.67%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 1.49% from 1.59%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
Voleon Capital Management has a net short position on Eurogroup Laminations of 0.50%
----------
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.