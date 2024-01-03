January 03, 2024 at 09:54 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 2, 2024:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Marshall Wace raises short on Saipem to 1.56 percent from 1.41 percent

----------

Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem to 0.74% from 0.67%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 1.49% from 1.59%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Voleon Capital Management has a net short position on Eurogroup Laminations of 0.50%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.