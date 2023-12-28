(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 27, 2023:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Voleon Capital Management cuts short position on Saipem to 0.67% from 0.75%
----------
Millennium International Management cuts short position on CNH Industrial to 0.37% from 0.61%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Biesse to 0.45% from 0.59%
----------
