(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 22, 2024:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem to 0.70 percent from 0.62 percent
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV raises short on Fincantieri to 0.90% from 0.81%
----------
Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.79% from 0.80%
----------
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 0.56% from 0.73%
----------
