January 23, 2024 at 09:58 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 22, 2024:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Voleon Capital Management raises short on Saipem to 0.70 percent from 0.62 percent

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV raises short on Fincantieri to 0.90% from 0.81%

----------

Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.79% from 0.80%

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 0.56% from 0.73%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.