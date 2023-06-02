Sakai Chemical Industry : FY2023 Financial Results Briefing Presentation Transcription

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS
BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023
Presentation
Moderator: As we have reached our start time, we will now begin the financial results briefing for Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. This session will be held in a hybrid format, with live streaming online in addition to the on-site meeting.
First, I would like to introduce the two speakers from the Company. Mr. Toshiyuki Yagura, President and Representative Director. Mr. Atsuya Nakanishi, Senior Managing Director. Today, these two gentlemen will give explanations. After the presentation, there will be time to take questions from the audience. After that, we will take questions from those participating online.
Now, let's begin.
Yagura: I am President Yagura. This is my second time giving this presentation. I appreciate your cooperation. Thank you very much for joining us today despite the late hour.
We will now begin this earnings presentation for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. Today, we will follow the flow of one to five shown on this slide.
We will conclude by explaining our alliance with IA Partners, which was announced yesterday, and the TOB to make Sakai Trading a wholly owned subsidiary, which we announced on May 12. Therefore, I will focus on the first and second items in the table of contents, and Mr. Nakanishi, who is in charge of IR, will explain three, four, and five. Thank you for your cooperation.
First, I will explain the deviation from the initial earnings forecast in the actual results for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. Let's go through the slides together.
Here is the first one. Firstly, on the left-hand side, is section number one. This shows actual sales and operating income for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022. Next to that, number two is the initial sales and operating income estimates for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. And next to that, number three shows actual sales and operating income for the year ended March 31, 2023.
Please see the red box on the righthand side of the table. Compared to the initial forecast, net sales were down 1.3%, which was generally in line with the forecast. Unfortunately, however, operating income was down 37%, resulting in a large discrepancy.
