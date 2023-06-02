Advanced search
    4078   JP3312800000

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(4078)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
1804.00 JPY   +1.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Sakai Chemical Industry : FY2023 Financial Results Briefing Presentation Transcription

06/02/2023 | 04:09am EDT
Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2023

May 23, 2023

Event Summary

[Company Name]

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

[Company ID]

4078-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2023

[Fiscal Period]

FY2023 Annual

[Date]

May 23, 2023

[Number of Pages]

35

[Time]

17:15 - 18:11

(Total: 56 minutes, Presentation: 45 minutes, Q&A: 11 minutes)

[Venue]

Webcast

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

41

[Number of Speakers]

2

Toshiyuki Yagura

President, Representative Director

Atsuya Nakanishi

Senior Managing Director

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS

BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023

Presentation

Moderator: As we have reached our start time, we will now begin the financial results briefing for Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. This session will be held in a hybrid format, with live streaming online in addition to the on-site meeting.

First, I would like to introduce the two speakers from the Company. Mr. Toshiyuki Yagura, President and Representative Director. Mr. Atsuya Nakanishi, Senior Managing Director. Today, these two gentlemen will give explanations. After the presentation, there will be time to take questions from the audience. After that, we will take questions from those participating online.

Now, let's begin.

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS

BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023

Yagura: I am President Yagura. This is my second time giving this presentation. I appreciate your cooperation. Thank you very much for joining us today despite the late hour.

We will now begin this earnings presentation for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. Today, we will follow the flow of one to five shown on this slide.

We will conclude by explaining our alliance with IA Partners, which was announced yesterday, and the TOB to make Sakai Trading a wholly owned subsidiary, which we announced on May 12. Therefore, I will focus on the first and second items in the table of contents, and Mr. Nakanishi, who is in charge of IR, will explain three, four, and five. Thank you for your cooperation.

First, I will explain the deviation from the initial earnings forecast in the actual results for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. Let's go through the slides together.

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS

BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023

Here is the first one. Firstly, on the left-hand side, is section number one. This shows actual sales and operating income for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022. Next to that, number two is the initial sales and operating income estimates for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. And next to that, number three shows actual sales and operating income for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Please see the red box on the righthand side of the table. Compared to the initial forecast, net sales were down 1.3%, which was generally in line with the forecast. Unfortunately, however, operating income was down 37%, resulting in a large discrepancy.

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS

BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023

Disclaimer

Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
