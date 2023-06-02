Sakai Chemical Industry : FY2023 Financial Results Briefing Presentation Transcription

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 May 23, 2023

Event Summary [Company Name] Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. [Company ID] 4078-QCODE [Event Language] JPN [Event Type] Earnings Announcement [Event Name] Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 [Fiscal Period] FY2023 Annual [Date] May 23, 2023 [Number of Pages] 35 [Time] 17:15 - 18:11 (Total: 56 minutes, Presentation: 45 minutes, Q&A: 11 minutes) [Venue] Webcast [Venue Size] [Participants] 41 [Number of Speakers] 2 Toshiyuki Yagura President, Representative Director Atsuya Nakanishi Senior Managing Director SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023

Presentation Moderator: As we have reached our start time, we will now begin the financial results briefing for Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. This session will be held in a hybrid format, with live streaming online in addition to the on-site meeting. First, I would like to introduce the two speakers from the Company. Mr. Toshiyuki Yagura, President and Representative Director. Mr. Atsuya Nakanishi, Senior Managing Director. Today, these two gentlemen will give explanations. After the presentation, there will be time to take questions from the audience. After that, we will take questions from those participating online. Now, let's begin. SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023

Yagura: I am President Yagura. This is my second time giving this presentation. I appreciate your cooperation. Thank you very much for joining us today despite the late hour. We will now begin this earnings presentation for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. Today, we will follow the flow of one to five shown on this slide. We will conclude by explaining our alliance with IA Partners, which was announced yesterday, and the TOB to make Sakai Trading a wholly owned subsidiary, which we announced on May 12. Therefore, I will focus on the first and second items in the table of contents, and Mr. Nakanishi, who is in charge of IR, will explain three, four, and five. Thank you for your cooperation. First, I will explain the deviation from the initial earnings forecast in the actual results for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. Let's go through the slides together. SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. FINANCIAL RESULTS BRIEFING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 2023