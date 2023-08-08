Translation

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 7, 2023

Company name:

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4078

URL https://www.sakai-chem.co.jp

Representative:

President, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Yagura

Inquiries:

Director, General Manager of Accounting &

Hiroyuki Hattori

TEL 072-223-4111

Finance Department

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 7, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

21,086

(1.5)

932

(49.0)

926

(56.4)

454

(74.3)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

21,400

9.3

1,826

(14.6)

2,125

(9.9)

1,769

8.1

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

28.04

27.64

Three months ended June 30, 2022

109.40

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2023

131,410

85,471

61.7

5,008.05

As of March 31, 2023

128,021

84,717

62.9

4,970.11

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

45.00

-

30.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

35.00

-

35.00

Total

Yen 75.00

70.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

43,000

0.7

1,200

(63.3)

1,200

(68.7)

400

(86.1)

24.71

September 30, 2023

Full year

91,000

8.5

4,500

2.1

4,500

(7.3)

3,600

53.6

222.40

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

17,000,000

shares

As of March 31, 2023

17,000,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

805,801

shares

As of March 31, 2023

805,601

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

16,194,241

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

16,172,698

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,409

14,836

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

27,555

27,854

Merchandise and finished goods

16,355

16,313

Work in process

4,192

4,591

Raw materials and supplies

9,577

9,634

Other

2,046

2,414

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(36)

(25)

Total current assets

72,101

75,620

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

18,177

17,928

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

11,583

11,075

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

1,130

1,156

Land

14,846

14,858

Construction in progress

1,024

1,132

Total property, plant and equipment

46,761

46,152

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,012

978

Other

355

335

Total intangible assets

1,368

1,314

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,838

5,488

Retirement benefit asset

50

63

Deferred tax assets

2,302

2,165

Other

628

636

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(29)

(29)

Total investments and other assets

7,790

8,324

Total non-current assets

55,920

55,790

Total assets

128,021

131,410

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

8,610

9,931

Short-term borrowings

13,175

8,307

Income taxes payable

733

417

Provision for bonuses

1,311

1,784

Other provisions

190

28

Other

5,216

5,585

Total current liabilities

29,237

26,055

Non-current liabilities

Convertible-bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights

-

3,000

Long-term borrowings

8,467

11,315

Provision for environmental measures

145

138

Retirement benefit liability

5,071

5,042

Deferred tax liabilities

139

144

Other

241

243

Total non-current liabilities

14,066

19,884

Total liabilities

43,304

45,939

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

21,838

21,838

Capital surplus

16,293

16,293

Retained earnings

42,482

42,451

Treasury shares

(1,751)

(1,752)

Total shareholders' equity

78,863

78,831

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,254

1,748

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

85

Foreign currency translation adjustment

253

323

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

117

113

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,624

2,270

Share acquisition rights

-

35

Non-controlling interests

4,229

4,334

Total net assets

84,717

85,471

Total liabilities and net assets

128,021

131,410

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

21,400

21,086

Cost of sales

16,010

16,664

Gross profit

5,390

4,421

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,563

3,489

Operating profit

1,826

932

Non-operating income

Interest income

1

1

Dividend income

86

72

Foreign exchange gains

221

135

Other

25

14

Total non-operating income

333

223

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

17

21

Tender offer related expenses

-

194

Other

18

13

Total non-operating expenses

35

229

Ordinary profit

2,125

926

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

0

Gain on sale of investment securities

70

42

Gain on sale of golf club membership

1

-

Insurance claim income

380

-

Total extraordinary income

453

42

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

5

91

Total extraordinary losses

5

91

Profit before income taxes

2,573

878

Income taxes

734

313

Profit

1,838

565

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

69

110

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,769

454

5

