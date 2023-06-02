Advanced search
    4078   JP3312800000

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(4078)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
1804.00 JPY   +1.58%
04:09aSakai Chemical Industry : Full Year Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
PU
04:09aSakai Chemical Industry : FY2023 Financial Results Briefing Presentation Transcription
PU
05/31Sakai Chemical Industry : Notice of the 128th ordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
Sakai Chemical Industry : Full Year Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

06/02/2023 | 04:09am EDT
Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Full Year Financial Results Briefing for

Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

May 23, 2023

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Securities Code: 4078

Contents

  1. Deviation from Initial Earnings Forecast
  2. Topics
    • Business Alliance with IA Partners, Inc.
    • TOB for Shares of Sakai Trading Co., Ltd.
  4. Summary of Financial Results and Results by Segment for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
  5. Forecast for FY 2024.3
  6. Shareholder returns (dividend forecast)

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

2

1. Differences between Initial Earnings Forecast and Actual Results

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

3

Summary of Results for FY 2023.3 (compared to initial forecast)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(million yen)

2022.3

2023.3

2023.3

Year-on-year

Initial estimate vs.

Comparison

actual result

Results

Initial estimate

Results

((3) - (1))

((3) - ((2))

Net sales

80,135

85,000

83,861

3,725

4.6%

(1,139)

(1.3%)

Operating

7,494

7,000

4,407

(3,086)

(41.2%)

(2,593)

(37.0%)

income

  • Net sales generally met the forecast.
  • Operating income was significantly below the initial forecast.

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

4

Factors causing operating income increase/decrease (year-on-year comparison)

(million yen)

20,000

(1,485)

(11,556)

* Decline in sales was the main

16,000

reason for poor performance.

12,000

8,000

11,901

(1,353)

(441) (153)

4,000

7,494

4,407

0

2022.3

Impact of price

Difference in

Impact of raw

Operating ratio

Personnel

Other

2023.3

Operating income

increases

sales volume

materials prices

difference

expenses

Operating

(including plant

Contract work

income

shutdown costs)

expenses

Effect on sales prices: Yes (+)

Effect on sales volume: Yes (-)

Operating ratio difference: Yes (-)

On a consolidated basis, the sharp

The decline in sales volume from

In response to declining market

increase in raw material and fuel costs

the second half of the year pushed down

conditions, the Company implemented

was largely offset by price revision efforts.

operating income significantly.

production adjustments to reduce

* Including correction of falling prices

inventories. From the second half of

the year, plant utilization rates were

reduced as needed, which pushed down

profits by a corresponding amount.

SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

5

Disclaimer

Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 84 872 M 611 M 611 M
Net income 2023 4 499 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,39x
Yield 2023 5,07%
Capitalization 28 762 M 207 M 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 024
Free-Float 83,6%
Technical analysis trends SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 776,00 JPY
Average target price 2 435,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Yabe Manager-Sales & Electronic Materials
Akira Yoshioka Director, General Manager-Research & Development
Shinji Nakahara Director, Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Toshiyuki Yagura Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Kazumi Sasai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.34%207
AIR LIQUIDE19.38%88 463
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.23%70 631
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.28%36 368
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.37%28 188
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.30%20 044
