Sakai Chemical Industry : Full Year Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

1. Differences between Initial Earnings Forecast and Actual Results
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
3
Summary of Results for FY 2023.3 (compared to initial forecast)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(million yen)
2022.3
2023.3
2023.3
Year-on-year
Initial estimate vs.
Comparison
actual result
Results
Initial estimate
Results
((3) - (1))
((3) - ((2))
Net sales
80,135
85,000
83,861
3,725
4.6%
(1,139)
(1.3%)
Operating
7,494
7,000
4,407
(3,086)
(41.2%)
(2,593)
(37.0%)
income
Net sales generally met the forecast.
Operating income was significantly below the initial forecast.
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
4
Factors causing operating income increase/decrease (year-on-year comparison)
(million yen)
20,000
(1,485)
(11,556)
* Decline in sales was the main
16,000
reason for poor performance.
11,901
(1,353)
(441)
(153)
4,000
7,494
4,407
0
2022.3
Impact of price
Difference in
Impact of raw
Operating ratio
Personnel
Other
2023.3
Operating income
increases
sales volume
materials prices
difference
expenses
Operating
(including plant
Contract work
income
shutdown costs)
expenses
Effect on sales prices: Yes (+)
Effect on sales volume: Yes (-)
Operating ratio difference: Yes (-)
On a consolidated basis, the sharp
The decline in sales volume from
In response to declining market
increase in raw material and fuel costs
the second half of the year pushed down
conditions, the Company implemented
was largely offset by price revision efforts.
operating income significantly.
production adjustments to reduce
* Including correction of falling prices
inventories. From the second half of
the year, plant utilization rates were
reduced as needed, which pushed down
profits by a corresponding amount.
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.