Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 7, 2023
Company name:
Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4078
URL https://www.sakai-chem.co.jp
Representative:
President, Representative Director
Toshiyuki Yagura
Inquiries:
Director, General Manager of Accounting &
Hiroyuki Hattori
TEL 072-223-4111
Finance Department
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 7, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
21,086
(1.5)
932
(49.0)
926
(56.4)
454
(74.3)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
21,400
9.3
1,826
(14.6)
2,125
(9.9)
1,769
8.1
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
28.04
27.64
Three months ended June 30, 2022
109.40
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2023
131,410
85,471
61.7
5,008.05
As of March 31, 2023
128,021
84,717
62.9
4,970.11
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
45.00
-
30.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
35.00
-
35.00
Total
Yen 75.00
70.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
43,000
0.7
1,200
(63.3)
1,200
(68.7)
400
(86.1)
24.71
September 30, 2023
Full year
91,000
8.5
4,500
2.1
4,500
(7.3)
3,600
53.6
222.40
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Yes
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
17,000,000
shares
As of March 31, 2023
17,000,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
805,801
shares
As of March 31, 2023
805,601
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
16,194,241
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
16,172,698
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
12,409
14,836
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
27,555
27,854
Merchandise and finished goods
16,355
16,313
Work in process
4,192
4,591
Raw materials and supplies
9,577
9,634
Other
2,046
2,414
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(36)
(25)
Total current assets
72,101
75,620
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
18,177
17,928
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
11,583
11,075
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
1,130
1,156
Land
14,846
14,858
Construction in progress
1,024
1,132
Total property, plant and equipment
46,761
46,152
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,012
978
Other
355
335
Total intangible assets
1,368
1,314
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,838
5,488
Retirement benefit asset
50
63
Deferred tax assets
2,302
2,165
Other
628
636
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(29)
(29)
Total investments and other assets
7,790
8,324
Total non-current assets
55,920
55,790
Total assets
128,021
131,410
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
8,610
9,931
Short-term borrowings
13,175
8,307
Income taxes payable
733
417
Provision for bonuses
1,311
1,784
Other provisions
190
28
Other
5,216
5,585
Total current liabilities
29,237
26,055
Non-current liabilities
Convertible-bond-type bonds with share acquisition rights
-
3,000
Long-term borrowings
8,467
11,315
Provision for environmental measures
145
138
Retirement benefit liability
5,071
5,042
Deferred tax liabilities
139
144
Other
241
243
Total non-current liabilities
14,066
19,884
Total liabilities
43,304
45,939
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
21,838
21,838
Capital surplus
16,293
16,293
Retained earnings
42,482
42,451
Treasury shares
(1,751)
(1,752)
Total shareholders' equity
78,863
78,831
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,254
1,748
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
85
Foreign currency translation adjustment
253
323
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
117
113
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,624
2,270
Share acquisition rights
-
35
Non-controlling interests
4,229
4,334
Total net assets
84,717
85,471
Total liabilities and net assets
128,021
131,410
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
21,400
21,086
Cost of sales
16,010
16,664
Gross profit
5,390
4,421
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,563
3,489
Operating profit
1,826
932
Non-operating income
Interest income
1
1
Dividend income
86
72
Foreign exchange gains
221
135
Other
25
14
Total non-operating income
333
223
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
17
21
Tender offer related expenses
-
194
Other
18
13
Total non-operating expenses
35
229
Ordinary profit
2,125
926
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
0
Gain on sale of investment securities
70
42
Gain on sale of golf club membership
1
-
Insurance claim income
380
-
Total extraordinary income
453
42
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
5
91
Total extraordinary losses
5
91
Profit before income taxes
2,573
878
Income taxes
734
313
Profit
1,838
565
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
69
110
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,769
454
5
