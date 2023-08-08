Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 7, 2023 Company name: Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4078 URL https://www.sakai-chem.co.jp Representative: President, Representative Director Toshiyuki Yagura Inquiries: Director, General Manager of Accounting & Hiroyuki Hattori TEL 072-223-4111 Finance Department Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 7, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)