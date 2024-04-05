We were interviewed by EcoVadis .

We were interviewed by EcoVadis that is rating agencies of sustanability activities.

Please take a look.

https://resources.ecovadis.com/customer-stories/the-sustainability-climb-how-ecovadis-supported-sakai-chemical-industry-key-goals

