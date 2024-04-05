Delayed
Japan Exchange
10:06:08 2024-04-04 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1,943
JPY
0.00%
+0.47%
+3.57%
Sakai Chemical Industry : We were interviewed by EcoVadis
April 04, 2024 at 09:31 pm EDT
We were interviewed by EcoVadis .
We were interviewed by EcoVadis that is rating agencies of sustanability activities.
Please take a look.
https://resources.ecovadis.com/customer-stories/the-sustainability-climb-how-ecovadis-supported-sakai-chemical-industry-key-goals Disclaimer Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on
05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 April 2024 01:30:04 UTC.
SAKAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally manufactures and sells chemical industry products. The Company operates in two business segments. Chemical segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. Main products include titanium products, resin additives, barium products, catalyst products, electronic materials, zinc products, functional materials, and other chemicals such as organophosphorus compounds, organic sulfur compounds, as well as water treatment agents, among others. Medical segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and quasi drugs. Main products include barium X-ray contrast media, medical drugs for peptic ulcer & reflux esophagitis, general drugs such as cold and gastrointestinal drugs, functional foods, as well as other products such as medical devices, among others.
Last Close Price
1,943
JPY
Average target price
2,500
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+28.67% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
