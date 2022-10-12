Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6358   JP3313200002

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6358)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:43 2022-10-12 pm EDT
2920.00 JPY   -0.48%
10/12Sakai Heavy Industries : Exhibit at Mining Indonesia 2022
PU
10/04Fisco : Company Research and Analysis Report (PDF : 306KB)
PU
09/29SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sakai Heavy Industries : Exhibit at Mining Indonesia 2022

10/12/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sakai Heavy Industry was also in attendance with the cooperation of our distributor in Indonesia, EQUIPINDO. This year's exhibit featured 20-ton class single drum roller, SV900D-1, 10-ton class single drum roller, SV526D, hand-guide roller, HV80ST, and Stabilizer PM550-S which production of has been relocated to Sakai Indonesia in 2019. Scheduled to make its debut in Southeast Asia, Road Cutter ER555F-S was showcased for the first time through our promotional video and garnered many positive responses.

Disclaimer

SAKAI Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 02:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
10/12Sakai Heavy Industries : Exhibit at Mining Indonesia 2022
PU
10/04Fisco : Company Research and Analysis Report (PDF : 306KB)
PU
09/29SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim ..
FA
09/13Sakai Heavy Industries : participated in TICAD8
PU
08/25Consolidated Financial Results For T : 1,262kb)
PU
08/17Sakai Heavy Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months En..
PU
08/17Summary Of Consolidated Financial Re : 139kb)
PU
08/17Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2..
CI
08/17Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months..
CI
08/17Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 29 300 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2023 1 200 M 8,17 M 8,17 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 5,62%
Capitalization 12 429 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 620
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 934,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Sakai President & Representative Director
Toshihiko Akimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Operations
Takao Yoshikawa Executive Officer, Manager-Administration & IR
Makoto Kikkawa Independent Director
Ryuichi Tokunaga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.80%86
CATERPILLAR INC.-13.06%94 892
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-36.40%16 039
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-24.87%7 223
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.83%5 870
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-27.98%2 060