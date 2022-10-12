Sakai Heavy Industries : Exhibit at Mining Indonesia 2022

Sakai Heavy Industry was also in attendance with the cooperation of our distributor in Indonesia, EQUIPINDO. This year's exhibit featured 20-ton class single drum roller, SV900D-1, 10-ton class single drum roller, SV526D, hand-guide roller, HV80ST, and Stabilizer PM550-S which production of has been relocated to Sakai Indonesia in 2019. Scheduled to make its debut in Southeast Asia, Road Cutter ER555F-S was showcased for the first time through our promotional video and garnered many positive responses.