Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6358   JP3313200002

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6358)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-15 am EST
3495.00 JPY   +6.55%
01:52aSakai Heavy Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Sep 30, 2022
PU
10/12Sakai Heavy Industries : Exhibit at Mining Indonesia 2022
PU
10/04Fisco : Company Research and Analysis Report (PDF : 306KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sakai Heavy Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Sep 30, 2022

11/15/2022 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 11, 2022

Company name:

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6358

URL https://www.sakainet.co.jp/

Representative:

President and Representing Director

Ichiro Sakai

Inquiries:

Executive Officer

Takao Yoshikawa

TEL 03-3434-3401

General Manager Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 11, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 12, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2022

14,891

14.7

1,067

47.2

1,095

49.5

818

60.8

Six months ended September 30, 2021

12,987

27.8

725

279.2

732

332.8

509

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2022

193.92

-

Six months ended September 30, 2021

119.52

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2022

41,212

24,762

59.9

As of March 31, 2022

37,858

23,161

61.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

60.00

-

105.00

165.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

80.00

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

-

100.00

180.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

30,000

12.8

2,020

46.0

2,050

45.6

1,520

6.5

360.08

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022

4,392,117

shares

As of March 31, 2022

4,366,117

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022

156,037

shares

As of March 31, 2022

155,929

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2022

4,221,267

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2021

4,259,919

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,993,405

9,385,267

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

7,137,752

8,167,416

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,400,265

1,205,625

Merchandise and finished goods

2,751,053

2,814,012

Work in process

1,347,188

1,412,954

Raw materials and supplies

3,109,380

3,834,344

Other

1,336,688

1,302,371

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(59)

(23,582)

Total current assets

25,075,675

28,098,409

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

6,985,162

7,476,771

Intangible assets

480,763

390,584

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,421,772

3,309,582

Other

1,895,471

1,937,427

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(261)

(261)

Total investments and other assets

5,316,982

5,246,747

Total non-current assets

12,782,908

13,114,103

Total assets

37,858,583

41,212,513

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,078,924

2,601,314

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

3,887,863

4,448,698

Short-term borrowings

5,688,722

6,059,117

Income taxes payable

269,304

272,211

Provisions

117,004

356,898

Other

1,488,501

1,614,476

Total current liabilities

13,530,319

15,352,716

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

17,164

68,004

Retirement benefit liability

173,232

166,216

Other

976,495

863,425

Total non-current liabilities

1,166,892

1,097,645

Total liabilities

14,697,211

16,450,362

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

3,258,349

3,295,841

Capital surplus

6,504,292

6,541,784

Retained earnings

11,728,758

12,116,391

Treasury shares

(403,884)

(404,216)

Total shareholders' equity

21,087,515

21,549,800

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,564,136

1,474,667

Foreign currency translation adjustment

465,857

1,682,942

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(3,964)

(6,840)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,026,029

3,150,769

Non-controlling interests

47,826

61,580

Total net assets

23,161,371

24,762,150

Total liabilities and net assets

37,858,583

41,212,513

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

Net sales

12,987,242

14,891,023

Cost of sales

9,766,454

11,069,306

Gross profit

3,220,788

3,821,717

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Transportation costs

198,690

217,878

Salaries and bonuses

1,057,446

1,159,469

Technical research expenses

394,252

430,261

Other

845,007

946,627

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

2,495,396

2,754,236

Operating profit

725,391

1,067,480

Non-operating income

Interest income

24,153

3,107

Dividend income

71,532

82,146

Foreign exchange gains

1,003

91,256

Other

28,679

13,513

Total non-operating income

125,368

190,024

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

68,173

100,444

bank charge

49,364

53,739

Other

397

7,697

Total non-operating expenses

117,935

161,881

Ordinary profit

732,825

1,095,623

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1,111

1,867

Gain on sale of investment securities

7,191

-

Total extraordinary income

8,302

1,867

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

43

173

Total extraordinary losses

43

173

Profit before income taxes

741,083

1,097,318

Income taxes

231,000

276,588

Profit

510,083

820,729

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

944

2,138

Profit attributable to owners of parent

509,139

818,591

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAKAI Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
01:52aSakai Heavy Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ende..
PU
10/12Sakai Heavy Industries : Exhibit at Mining Indonesia 2022
PU
10/04Fisco : Company Research and Analysis Report (PDF : 306KB)
PU
09/29SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim ..
FA
09/13Sakai Heavy Industries : participated in TICAD8
PU
08/25Consolidated Financial Results For T : 1,262kb)
PU
08/17Sakai Heavy Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months En..
PU
08/17Summary Of Consolidated Financial Re : 139kb)
PU
08/17Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending S..
CI
08/17Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 29 300 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2023 1 200 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 5,03%
Capitalization 13 894 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 620
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 280,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Sakai President & Representative Director
Toshihiko Akimoto Managing Executive Officer & Head-Operations
Takao Yoshikawa Executive Officer, Manager-Administration & IR
Makoto Kikkawa Independent Director
Ryuichi Tokunaga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.13.53%99
CATERPILLAR INC.14.39%123 072
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-30.44%18 892
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-17.86%8 113
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.67%6 120
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-10.06%2 719