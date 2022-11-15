Sakai Heavy Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Sep 30, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
November 11, 2022
Company name:
SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6358
URL
https://www.sakainet.co.jp/
Representative:
President and Representing Director
Ichiro Sakai
Inquiries:
Executive Officer
Takao Yoshikawa
TEL 03-3434-3401
General Manager Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 11, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
December 12, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2022
14,891
14.7
1,067
47.2
1,095
49.5
818
60.8
Six months ended September 30, 2021
12,987
27.8
725
279.2
732
332.8
509
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2022
193.92
-
Six months ended September 30, 2021
119.52
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2022
41,212
24,762
59.9
As of March 31, 2022
37,858
23,161
61.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
60.00
-
105.00
165.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
80.00
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
-
100.00
180.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
30,000
12.8
2,020
46.0
2,050
45.6
1,520
6.5
360.08
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
4,392,117
shares
As of March 31, 2022
4,366,117
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
156,037
shares
As of March 31, 2022
155,929
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2022
4,221,267
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
4,259,919
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,993,405
9,385,267
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
7,137,752
8,167,416
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
1,400,265
1,205,625
Merchandise and finished goods
2,751,053
2,814,012
Work in process
1,347,188
1,412,954
Raw materials and supplies
3,109,380
3,834,344
Other
1,336,688
1,302,371
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(59)
(23,582)
Total current assets
25,075,675
28,098,409
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
6,985,162
7,476,771
Intangible assets
480,763
390,584
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,421,772
3,309,582
Other
1,895,471
1,937,427
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(261)
(261)
Total investments and other assets
5,316,982
5,246,747
Total non-current assets
12,782,908
13,114,103
Total assets
37,858,583
41,212,513
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
2,078,924
2,601,314
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
3,887,863
4,448,698
Short-term borrowings
5,688,722
6,059,117
Income taxes payable
269,304
272,211
Provisions
117,004
356,898
Other
1,488,501
1,614,476
Total current liabilities
13,530,319
15,352,716
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
17,164
68,004
Retirement benefit liability
173,232
166,216
Other
976,495
863,425
Total non-current liabilities
1,166,892
1,097,645
Total liabilities
14,697,211
16,450,362
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
3,258,349
3,295,841
Capital surplus
6,504,292
6,541,784
Retained earnings
11,728,758
12,116,391
Treasury shares
(403,884)
(404,216)
Total shareholders' equity
21,087,515
21,549,800
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,564,136
1,474,667
Foreign currency translation adjustment
465,857
1,682,942
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(3,964)
(6,840)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,026,029
3,150,769
Non-controlling interests
47,826
61,580
Total net assets
23,161,371
24,762,150
Total liabilities and net assets
37,858,583
41,212,513
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Net sales
12,987,242
14,891,023
Cost of sales
9,766,454
11,069,306
Gross profit
3,220,788
3,821,717
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Transportation costs
198,690
217,878
Salaries and bonuses
1,057,446
1,159,469
Technical research expenses
394,252
430,261
Other
845,007
946,627
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
2,495,396
2,754,236
Operating profit
725,391
1,067,480
Non-operating income
Interest income
24,153
3,107
Dividend income
71,532
82,146
Foreign exchange gains
1,003
91,256
Other
28,679
13,513
Total non-operating income
125,368
190,024
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
68,173
100,444
bank charge
49,364
53,739
Other
397
7,697
Total non-operating expenses
117,935
161,881
Ordinary profit
732,825
1,095,623
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1,111
1,867
Gain on sale of investment securities
7,191
-
Total extraordinary income
8,302
1,867
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
43
173
Total extraordinary losses
43
173
Profit before income taxes
741,083
1,097,318
Income taxes
231,000
276,588
Profit
510,083
820,729
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
944
2,138
Profit attributable to owners of parent
509,139
818,591
5
