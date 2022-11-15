Sakai Heavy Industries : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Sep 30, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 11, 2022 Company name: SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6358 URL https://www.sakainet.co.jp/ Representative: President and Representing Director Ichiro Sakai Inquiries: Executive Officer Takao Yoshikawa TEL 03-3434-3401 General Manager Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 11, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 12, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended September 30, 2022 14,891 14.7 1,067 47.2 1,095 49.5 818 60.8 Six months ended September 30, 2021 12,987 27.8 725 279.2 732 332.8 509 - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2022 193.92 - Six months ended September 30, 2021 119.52 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2022 41,212 24,762 59.9 As of March 31, 2022 37,858 23,161 61.1 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 60.00 - 105.00 165.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - 80.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) - 100.00 180.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 30,000 12.8 2,020 46.0 2,050 45.6 1,520 6.5 360.08

