Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Stock code: 6358
URL https://www.sakainet.co.jp/en/
May 14, 2024
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
Highlights of Consolidated Business Performance
1. Summary of Consolidated Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
1) Consolidated net sales: ¥33,020 million, up 5.0% YoY
Although sales in Japan and Asia began to decline, the drop was offset by increased sales in North America.
2) Operating profit: ¥3,318 million, up 32.4% YoY
Progress in profit structure reform and the upside effect of yen depreciation.
3) Domestic sales:¥14,320 million, down 5.8% YoY
Although construction investment remained strong against the backdrop of measures to accelerate national land resilience, repeated price revisions and the 2024 construction and logistics problems brought investment in construction machinery to a standstill.
4) Sales in North America: ¥9,700 million, up 25.1% YoY
High level of construction investment continues against the backdrop of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
5) Sales in Asia:¥7,566 million, down 2.9% YoY
Slowdowns in the Chinese and ASEAN markets, despite the strong Indonesian market.
Highlights of Consolidated Business Performance
2. Adapting to a Changing Business Environment
- Initiatives for enhancing the profitability of capital
-
Progress of medium-term management policy
Five-yearmedium-term management policy: Net sales of ¥30 billion, operating profit of ¥3.1 billion, ROE of 8.0%
Results for the current fiscal year (third year): Net sales of ¥33 billion, operating profit of ¥3.31 billion, ROE of 9.0%
- Progress of enhancing corporate value (PBR above 1)
At the end of March 2023: PBR 0.68 times (Share price ¥4,010)
At the end of March 2024: PBR 0.98 times (Share price ¥6,680)
Timely disclosure of policies regarding initiatives has been provided in the Status of Initiatives for Enhancing Profitability of Capital, dated April 13, 2023 https://www.sakainet.co.jp/en/news/item/20230425EnhancingProfitabilityofCapital.pdf
2) Profit structure reform through sales price revisions and high added value
Cost-of-sales ratio improvement: 71.6%, improvement of 2.4% YoY
Profit structure reform progressed with penetration of sales price revisions in Japan and overseas, and normalization of transportation costs.
3) Strengthening product supply capabilities
- Enhancement of supply chain (stabilization through review of suppliers and dual sourcing)
- Modification of global business activities (stabilization of business structure in Japan and overseas through expansion of production capacity at domestic plants and expansion of parts business at Chinese plants)
4) Dealing with volatile demand
Inventory turnover: 3.10 times, down 0.23 times/7% YoY
Increase in parts for increased production and safety stock. Currently adjusting to an optimized inventory level due to easing of supply constraints.
Highlights of Consolidated Business Performance
3. Mid- to Long-Term Growth Strategy
1) Make more significant inroads into the Asian market:
Expand the ASEAN market centered on our Indonesian hub (net sales down 2.9% YoY)
2) Expand the scope of overseas business:
Develop the overseas market for road maintenance equipment (start the local production in Indonesia)
3) Pursue business opportunities in North America:
Increase our market share through niche marketing (net sales up 25.1% YoY)
4) Develop next-generation businesses:
Focus on market development for emergency brakes, compaction management systems, and Automatic Cutter Control System.
Research and development on autonomous rollers and EV rollers is underway.
4. Outlook for Business Environment
1) Global Construction Machinery Market
In the domestic market, construction investment continues to be firm due to the five-year acceleration measures for
national land resilience, but structural adjustment of the entire supply chain is still ongoing due to a wide range of cost
increases, such as construction machinery, and the 2024 problem in construction and logistics, but after a temporary
standstill, the market is expected to return to a recovery trend. In the North American market, high levels of
government construction investment based on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are continuing, and a solid
market environment is expected.
In the Asian market, although the Chinese market continues to be sluggish, the ASEAN market is expected to bottom
out due to strong domestic demand.
2) Risks and Countermeasures
Domestically, prices, wages, and interest rates are expected to rise to balance the gap with those overseas. Globally,
supply chain risks and resource and logistics costs are expected to remain high due to the ongoing fragmentation of the
global economy caused by tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East.
In order to transition to a management structure adapted to these changes in the times, we will move forward with the
approach of adapting to a changing business environment.
Consolidated Business Performance
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
YoY change
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
Amount
%
2023
2024
Net sales
31,459
33,020
1,560
5.0%
Japan
15,208
14,320
▲ 888
▲5.8%
Overseas
16,251
18,699
2,448
15.1%
Operating profit
2,506
3,318
812
32.4%
Operating profit ratio
(8.0%)
(10.1%)
Ordinary profit
2,327
3,324
996
42.8%
Profit attributable to
1,694
2,440
746
44.0%
owners of parent
Cost-of-sales ratio
(74.0%)
(71.6%)
Consolidated Business Performance (Graph)
Sales by Region in Which Customers Are Located
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
YoY change
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
Amount
%
2023
2024
Japan
15,208
14,320
▲ 888
▲5.8%
Overseas
16,251
18,699
2,448
15.1%
North America
7,751
9,700
1,948
25.1%
Asia
7,796
7,566
▲ 229
▲2.9%
Other regions
703
1,432
729
103.8%
Total
31,459
33,020
1,560
5.0%
Sales by Region (Map)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
YoY change
Japan
15,208
14,320
(▲888, ▲5.8%)
Overseas
16,251
18,699
(+2,448, +15.1%)
Total
31,459
33,020
(+1,560, +5.0%)
Segment Information by Region in Which Our Manufacturing Facilities and Sales Offices Are Located
(Millions of yen)
Year
Year
YoY change
Japan
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
Amount
%
2023
2024
Sales to external
20,730
19,225
▲ 1,504
▲7.3%
customers
Intercompany
3,826
4,185
359
9.4%
sales
Total net sales
24,556
23,411 ▲ 1,145
▲4.7%
Operating profit
836
983
146
17.5%
(Millions of yen)
Year
Year
YoY change
Indonesia
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
Amount
%
2023
2024
Sales to external
2,656
3,793
1,136
42.8%
customers
Intercompany
4,355
3,091
▲ 1,263
▲29.0%
sales
Total net sales
7,012
6,885
▲ 127
▲1.8%
Operating profit
836
1,004
168
20.1%
(Millions of yen)
Year
Year
YoY change
North America
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
Amount
%
2023
2024
Sales to external
7,751
9,700
1,948
25.1%
customers
Intercompany
50
20
▲ 29
▲58.4%
sales
Total net sales
7,802
9,721
1,919
24.6%
Operating profit
688
1,162
473
68.7%
(Millions of yen)
Year
Year
YoY change
China
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
Amount
%
2023
2024
Sales to external
320
300
▲ 20
▲6.3%
customers
Intercompany
1,268
1,678
410
32.4%
sales
Total net sales
1,589
1,979
390
24.6%
Operating profit
133
209
75
56.2%
