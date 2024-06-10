Consolidated Financial Results

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Highlights of Consolidated Business Performance

1. Summary of Consolidated Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

1) Consolidated net sales: ¥33,020 million, up 5.0% YoY

Although sales in Japan and Asia began to decline, the drop was offset by increased sales in North America.

2) Operating profit: ¥3,318 million, up 32.4% YoY

Progress in profit structure reform and the upside effect of yen depreciation.

3) Domestic sales:¥14,320 million, down 5.8% YoY

Although construction investment remained strong against the backdrop of measures to accelerate national land resilience, repeated price revisions and the 2024 construction and logistics problems brought investment in construction machinery to a standstill.

4) Sales in North America: ¥9,700 million, up 25.1% YoY

High level of construction investment continues against the backdrop of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

5) Sales in Asia:¥7,566 million, down 2.9% YoY

Slowdowns in the Chinese and ASEAN markets, despite the strong Indonesian market.

Highlights of Consolidated Business Performance

2. Adapting to a Changing Business Environment

  1. Initiatives for enhancing the profitability of capital
  1. Progress of medium-term management policy
    Five-yearmedium-term management policy: Net sales of ¥30 billion, operating profit of ¥3.1 billion, ROE of 8.0%
    Results for the current fiscal year (third year): Net sales of ¥33 billion, operating profit of ¥3.31 billion, ROE of 9.0%
  2. Progress of enhancing corporate value (PBR above 1)
    At the end of March 2023: PBR 0.68 times (Share price ¥4,010)
    At the end of March 2024: PBR 0.98 times (Share price ¥6,680)
    Timely disclosure of policies regarding initiatives has been provided in the Status of Initiatives for Enhancing Profitability of Capital, dated April 13, 2023 https://www.sakainet.co.jp/en/news/item/20230425EnhancingProfitabilityofCapital.pdf

2) Profit structure reform through sales price revisions and high added value

Cost-of-sales ratio improvement: 71.6%, improvement of 2.4% YoY

Profit structure reform progressed with penetration of sales price revisions in Japan and overseas, and normalization of transportation costs.

3) Strengthening product supply capabilities

  1. Enhancement of supply chain (stabilization through review of suppliers and dual sourcing)
  2. Modification of global business activities (stabilization of business structure in Japan and overseas through expansion of production capacity at domestic plants and expansion of parts business at Chinese plants)

4) Dealing with volatile demand

Inventory turnover: 3.10 times, down 0.23 times/7% YoY

Increase in parts for increased production and safety stock. Currently adjusting to an optimized inventory level due to easing of supply constraints.

Highlights of Consolidated Business Performance

3. Mid- to Long-Term Growth Strategy

1) Make more significant inroads into the Asian market:

Expand the ASEAN market centered on our Indonesian hub (net sales down 2.9% YoY)

2) Expand the scope of overseas business:

Develop the overseas market for road maintenance equipment (start the local production in Indonesia)

3) Pursue business opportunities in North America:

Increase our market share through niche marketing (net sales up 25.1% YoY)

4) Develop next-generation businesses:

Focus on market development for emergency brakes, compaction management systems, and Automatic Cutter Control System.

Research and development on autonomous rollers and EV rollers is underway.

4. Outlook for Business Environment

1) Global Construction Machinery Market

In the domestic market, construction investment continues to be firm due to the five-year acceleration measures for

national land resilience, but structural adjustment of the entire supply chain is still ongoing due to a wide range of cost

increases, such as construction machinery, and the 2024 problem in construction and logistics, but after a temporary

standstill, the market is expected to return to a recovery trend. In the North American market, high levels of

government construction investment based on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are continuing, and a solid

market environment is expected.

In the Asian market, although the Chinese market continues to be sluggish, the ASEAN market is expected to bottom

out due to strong domestic demand.

2) Risks and Countermeasures

Domestically, prices, wages, and interest rates are expected to rise to balance the gap with those overseas. Globally,

supply chain risks and resource and logistics costs are expected to remain high due to the ongoing fragmentation of the

global economy caused by tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East.

In order to transition to a management structure adapted to these changes in the times, we will move forward with the

approach of adapting to a changing business environment.

Consolidated Business Performance

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

YoY change

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

Amount

%

2023

2024

Net sales

31,459

33,020

1,560

5.0%

Japan

15,208

14,320

▲ 888

▲5.8%

Overseas

16,251

18,699

2,448

15.1%

Operating profit

2,506

3,318

812

32.4%

Operating profit ratio

(8.0%)

(10.1%)

Ordinary profit

2,327

3,324

996

42.8%

Profit attributable to

1,694

2,440

746

44.0%

owners of parent

Cost-of-sales ratio

(74.0%)

(71.6%)

Consolidated Business Performance (Graph)

Sales by Region in Which Customers Are Located

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

YoY change

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

Amount

%

2023

2024

Japan

15,208

14,320

▲ 888

▲5.8%

Overseas

16,251

18,699

2,448

15.1%

North America

7,751

9,700

1,948

25.1%

Asia

7,796

7,566

▲ 229

▲2.9%

Other regions

703

1,432

729

103.8%

Total

31,459

33,020

1,560

5.0%

Sales by Region (Map)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

YoY change

Japan

15,208

14,320

(▲888, ▲5.8%)

Overseas

16,251

18,699

(+2,448, +15.1%)

Total

31,459

33,020

(+1,560, +5.0%)

Segment Information by Region in Which Our Manufacturing Facilities and Sales Offices Are Located

(Millions of yen)

Year

Year

YoY change

Japan

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

Amount

%

2023

2024

Sales to external

20,730

19,225

▲ 1,504

▲7.3%

customers

Intercompany

3,826

4,185

359

9.4%

sales

Total net sales

24,556

23,411 ▲ 1,145

▲4.7%

Operating profit

836

983

146

17.5%

(Millions of yen)

Year

Year

YoY change

Indonesia

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

Amount

%

2023

2024

Sales to external

2,656

3,793

1,136

42.8%

customers

Intercompany

4,355

3,091

▲ 1,263

▲29.0%

sales

Total net sales

7,012

6,885

▲ 127

▲1.8%

Operating profit

836

1,004

168

20.1%

(Millions of yen)

Year

Year

YoY change

North America

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

Amount

%

2023

2024

Sales to external

7,751

9,700

1,948

25.1%

customers

Intercompany

50

20

▲ 29

▲58.4%

sales

Total net sales

7,802

9,721

1,919

24.6%

Operating profit

688

1,162

473

68.7%

(Millions of yen)

Year

Year

YoY change

China

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

Amount

%

2023

2024

Sales to external

320

300

▲ 20

▲6.3%

customers

Intercompany

1,268

1,678

410

32.4%

sales

Total net sales

1,589

1,979

390

24.6%

Operating profit

133

209

75

56.2%

