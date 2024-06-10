Highlights of Consolidated Business Performance

1. Summary of Consolidated Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

1) Consolidated net sales: ¥33,020 million, up 5.0% YoY

Although sales in Japan and Asia began to decline, the drop was offset by increased sales in North America.

2) Operating profit: ¥3,318 million, up 32.4% YoY

Progress in profit structure reform and the upside effect of yen depreciation.

3) Domestic sales:¥14,320 million, down 5.8% YoY

Although construction investment remained strong against the backdrop of measures to accelerate national land resilience, repeated price revisions and the 2024 construction and logistics problems brought investment in construction machinery to a standstill.

4) Sales in North America: ¥9,700 million, up 25.1% YoY

High level of construction investment continues against the backdrop of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

5) Sales in Asia:¥7,566 million, down 2.9% YoY

Slowdowns in the Chinese and ASEAN markets, despite the strong Indonesian market.