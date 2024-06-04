Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 6358 June 5, 2024

To our shareholders:

Ichiro Sakai

President and Representing Director

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

1-9-9 Shibadaimon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

The Company's website https://www.sakainet.co.jp/ir/stock/soukai.html (in Japanese)

(Access the website above, and from the menu, select "Investor Relations," "Stock Information," and "General Meeting of Shareholders" to find the notice.)

In addition to the Company's website, the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website above, enter the Company's name "SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or its securities code "6358" in the "Code" field to search for the Company, select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order, and then find the information posted in "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing (by postal mail) or via the Internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, and indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals in the voting form, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).

