Securities Code: 6358 June 5, 2024
To our shareholders:
Ichiro Sakai
President and Representing Director
SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
1-9-9 Shibadaimon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.
The Company's website https://www.sakainet.co.jp/ir/stock/soukai.html (in Japanese)
(Access the website above, and from the menu, select "Investor Relations," "Stock Information," and "General Meeting of Shareholders" to find the notice.)
In addition to the Company's website, the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).
Tokyo Stock Exchange's website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website above, enter the Company's name "SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or its securities code "6358" in the "Code" field to search for the Company, select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order, and then find the information posted in "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing (by postal mail) or via the Internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, and indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals in the voting form, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST).
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2. Venue:
Shiba Park Hotel, 2F, Rose
1-5-10 Shiba Koen, Minato-ku, Tokyo
3. Purposes:
Items to be reported:
- The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
- The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1
Proposal No. 2
Proposal No. 3
Instructions for Exercising Voting Rights
Please refer to the "Instructions for Exercising Voting Rights" on page 3.
- Matters related to electronic provision measures
Along with this document, we will deliver the documents of matters subject to measures for electronic provision to shareholders who have requested paper-based delivery. However, the following items are excluded from the documents, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company:
- "Resolutions regarding the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations," "Basic Policy and Progress of System Development for Eliminating Antisocial Forces," "Overview of Operation Status to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Operations," and "Basic Policy for Control of Stock Company" in the Business Report
- "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Therefore, the delivered documents make up a part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non- consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Financial Auditor in preparing its Financial Auditor's Reports, and a part of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee in preparing its Audit Report.
If you attend the meeting in person, please submit the voting form at the reception desk.
Should the matters subject to measures for electronic provision require revisions, the description of the revisions, the original versions, and the revised versions will be posted on the Company's website and TSE website, described above, on the Internet.
Instructions for Exercising Voting Rights
The exercise of voting rights in the General Meeting of Shareholders is the important right of all shareholders.
Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
There are three ways to exercise your voting rights as described below.
Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
Please submit the voting form at the reception desk.
Date and time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
Exercising Voting Rights in Writing (by Postal Mail)
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the voting form, and post it without affixing postage stamps.
Exercise due date: to be received by 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST)
Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal in accordance with the instructions on the following page.
Exercise due date: to be given by 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST)
Instructions for Filling Out the Voting Form
Proposals No. 1 and No. 3
- If you approve, put a circle in the box marked 賛.
- If you disapprove, put a circle in the box marked 否.
Proposals No. 2
- If you approve all candidates, put a circle in the box marked 賛.
- If you disapprove all candidates, put a circle in the box marked 否.
- If you disapprove of some candidates, put a circle in the box marked 賛 and write the candidates' number of whom you disapprove.
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by postal mail) and via the Internet, we will only accept the exercise of your voting rights via the Internet as effective. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.
- If neither approval nor disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the voting form you sent by postal mail, it shall be deemed a vote of approval.
Instructions for Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, Etc.
How to scan the QR Code
You can log in to the voting rights exercising website without entering the login ID and temporary password indicated on the voting form.
Scan the QR Code indicated on the voting form.
Note: "QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
- Indicate your approval or disapproval by following the on-screen instructions.
How to enter your login ID and temporary password Voting rights exercising website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/)
- Access the voting rights exercising website.
- Enter the "login ID and temporary password" indicated on the voting form and click "Login."
- Indicate your approval or disapproval by following the on-screen instructions.
If you have any difficulties about the use of a personal computer or smartphone for exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please contact:
Securities Agency Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and
Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120-173-027
(toll-free and available from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., only in Japan)
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
The Company proposes the appropriation of surplus as follows:
Year-end dividends
The Company works to secure a stable management base over the long term, and also places importance on the continuation of stable dividends, and makes it a basic policy to distribute results that are supported by business performance and a sound financial structure.
The Company has given comprehensive consideration to matters including the business performance of the fiscal year, and it proposes to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year as follows:
- Type of dividend property To be paid in cash.
- Allotment of dividend property and their aggregate amount 195 yen per common share of the Company
Total dividends: 828,886,695 yen
Accordingly, the annual dividend for the fiscal year, including the interim dividend, will be 285 yen per share.
(3) Effective date of dividends of surplus June 28, 2024
Reference
Dividend trends
(Yen)
400
Interim dividend
Year-end dividend
300
200
285
200
165
195
80
120
100
105
50
60
80
90
0
30
73rd term
74th term
75th term
76th term
(planned)
Proposal No. 2 Election of Two Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of two Directors, excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of two Directors, excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
Candidates for the role of Director (excluding Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) are as follows:
Candidate No.
Ichiro Sakai
Date of birth
Reelection
1
December 4, 1961
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company (Significant concurrent
positions outside the Company)
July 1990
Joined the Company
June 1991
Director and Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Office
July 1993
Managing Director and General Manager of Business Promotion Office
Number of the
Mar. 1995
President and Representing Director (current position)
Company's shares
Apr. 1995
Director and Chairman of SAKAI AMERICA, INC.
owned: 137,364 shares
Jan. 2000
Director and Chairman of SAKAI AMERICA MANUFACTURING, INC.
Tenure:
33 years
Dec. 2008
Director and Chairman of SAKAI AMERICA, INC.
Attendance at
June 2019
Outside Director of PRONEXUS INC. (current position)
Board of Directors
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
meetings:
19/19
Ichiro Sakai
assumed the office as Director in June 1991, and has served as President and
Representing Director of the Company since March 1995, and has abundant experience and
advanced knowledge as a manager. The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Director
because he is considered to be suitable for the medium-term development of the Group and the
strengthening of corporate governance.
Candidate No.
Kenichi Mizuuchi
Date of birth
Reelection
2
February 23, 1955
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company (Significant concurrent
positions outside the Company)
Aug. 1982
Joined the Company
Apr. 1995
Head of Shikoku Sales Office, Domestic Sales Department, Sales Division
Apr. 2006
General Manager of Extensive Sales Department, Domestic Business Division
Number of the
Apr. 2014
General Manager of Domestic Business Division and General Manager of
Domestic Sales Department
Company's shares
owned:
19,000 shares
June 2014
Director, General Manager of Domestic Business Division, General Manager of
Tenure:
2 years
Domestic Sales Department
June 2016
Director, General Manager of Domestic Business Division and General Manager
Attendance at
of Domestic Sales Department
Board of Directors
July 2017
Managing Director, General Manager of Domestic Business Division and General
meetings:
16/19
Manager of Domestic Sales Department
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Domestic Business Division and
General Manager of Domestic Sales Department
Apr. 2020
Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Domestic Business
Division and General Manager of Domestic Sales Department
Apr. 2022
Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Domestic Business
Division
June 2022
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of
Domestic Business Division (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Kenichi Mizuuchi assumed the Office as Director in June 2014, and has been engaged in the sales activities of the Company's products in the domestic market as General Manager of Domestic Business Division. The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Director because he has abundant sales and marketing experience in road machinery and is considered to be suitable for developing the Company's global niche strategy.
Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each of the candidates and the Company.
2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act of Japan, and the policy covers damages and litigation expenses incurred by the insured, including the Company's Directors. (However, there are certain exemptions, such as damages not being covered for acts committed by the insured with the knowledge that they were in violation of laws and regulations). In the event that each candidate is elected and assumes the office as a Director, they will be the insured under the policy. In addition, the Company plans to renew the policy with the same terms at the next renewal.
Proposal No. 3 Election of One Director Who Is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Out of three Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, the term of office of Director Kaori Sato will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect one Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
In addition, the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee has been obtained for this proposal. Candidate for the role of Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member is as follows:
Number of the Company's shares
owned:
650 shares
Tenure:
2 years
Attendance at Board of Directors
meetings: 19/19
Attendance at
Audit and Supervisory Committee
meetings: 14/14
Kaori Sato
Date of birth
Reelection
November 19, 1971
Career summary, and position and responsibility in the Company (Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
Jan. 1993 Joined SATO Co., ltd.
Jan. 2007 Senior Managing Director of SATO Co., ltd.
Nov. 2012 Representative Director of SATO Co., ltd. (current position)
June 2022 Director and Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles
Kaori Sato is a female manager who has served as Representative Director of SATO Co., ltd. since November 2012 and has extensive experience in management of construction equipment rental and overseas business. She also has extensive insight on the Company's road machinery business, and the Company believes she is suitable to serve as an outside Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
Notes: 1. There is no special interest between the candidate and the Company.
- Kaori Sato is a candidate for outside Director of the Company.
- Kaori Sato is designated as an independent officer as provided for by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. If the election of Kaori Sato is approved, the Company will continue its designation of Kaori Sato as an independent officer.
- Pursuant to Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act of Japan, the Company entered into an agreement with Kaori Sato to limit her liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the same Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages based on such agreement shall be the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the same Act. In the event that Kaori Sato is reelected, the Company will continue this agreement with her.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act of Japan, and the policy covers damages and litigation expenses incurred by the insured, including the Company's Directors. (However, there are certain exemptions, such as damages not being covered for acts committed by the insured with the knowledge that they were in violation of laws and regulations). In the event that the candidate is elected and assumes the office as a Director, the candidate will be the insured under the policy. In addition, the Company plans to renew the policy with the same terms at the next renewal.
- The transactions between SATO Co., ltd., for which Kaori Sato currently serves as Representative Director, and the Company are minimal, accounting for about 0.1% of the Company's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year under review. Therefore, there is no business relationship that should be noted as having an impact on the performance of her duties as an outside Director.
Current status of the corporate group
Progress and results of operations
The business environment affecting SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. and its subsidiaries (the "Group") during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) experienced a new phase of change in the world's socio-economic situation as it entered a period of adjustment from the global expansion of inflation and monetary tightening policies and the rapid economic recovery post COVID-19, as well as the tense security situation due to expanding conflict in the Middle East and social structural changes associated with the increasing adoption of generative AI technologies.
Under these circumstances, the Group has been working to transform its management structure to adapt to the new business environment by reforming its profit structure through sales price revisions and higher value addition, creating new value addition and improving productivity through human capital investment and DX, as well as modifying its supply chain and global business activities based on the premise of economic bloc creation.
As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review were 33,020 million yen, an increase of 5.0% year on year. This achievement was supported by covering the drop in sales to Japan and Asia by expanded sales to North America. Operating profit was 3,310 million yen, an increase of 32.4% year on year. This was contributed by progress made in profit structure reforms and the positive effect of yen depreciation. Consequently, ordinary profit was 3,320 million yen, an increase of 42.8% year on year, and profit attributable to owners of parent was 2,440 million yen, an increase of 44.0% year on year.
The following presents net sales on a consolidated basis by geographic segment.
Net sales in Japan were 14,320 million yen, a decrease of 5.8% year on year, due to a standstill in construction equipment investment in the face of repeated price revisions and the 2024 issue in construction and logistics, despite continued solid construction investment backed by the measures to accelerate national land resilience.
Net sales to overseas were 18,690 million yen, an increase of 15.1% year on year, due to favorable sales in the North American and Indonesian markets amid a patchy market environment.
Net sales to North America were 9,700 million yen, an increase of 25.1% year on year, as the Infrastructure Investment Act resulted in a continued high level of construction.
Net sales to Asia were 7,560 million yen, a decrease of 2.9% year on year, due to a slowdown in the Chinese and ASEAN markets, despite a strong performance in the Indonesian market.
Net sales to other markets were 1,430 million yen, an increase of 103.8% year on year, due to the steady trend in Oceania market and a buildup of ODA projects in Africa.
75th term
76th term
(Previous fiscal year)
(Fiscal year under review)
Year-on-year change
(From April 1, 2022 to
(From April 1, 2023 to
March 31, 2023)
March 31, 2024)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Increase
(Millions of
(Decrease)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
yen)
(%)
Net sales
31,459
33,020
1,560
5.0
Operating profit
2,506
3,318
812
32.4
Ordinary profit
2,327
3,324
996
42.8
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,694
2,440
746
44.0
Net sales in Japan and overseas are as presented in the following table.
75th term
76th term
(Previous fiscal year)
(Fiscal year under review)
Year-on-year change
Geographic segment
(From April 1, 2022 to
(From April 1, 2023 to
March 31, 2023)
March 31, 2024)
Amount
Composition
Amount
Composition
Amount
Increase
(Millions of
ratio
(Millions of
ratio
(Millions of
(Decrease)
yen)
(%)
yen)
(%)
yen)
(%)
Japan
15,208
48.3
14,320
43.4
(888)
(5.8)
Overseas
16,251
51.7
18,699
56.6
2,448
15.1
North America
7,751
24.7
9,700
29.4
1,948
25.1
Asia
7,796
24.8
7,566
22.9
(229)
(2.9)
Others
703
2.2
1,432
4.3
729
103.8
Total
31,459
100.0
33,020
100.0
1,560
5.0
Note: Major countries and regions that belong to each overseas geographic segment in the fiscal year under review
North America
United States
Asia
Indonesia, China and the various countries surrounding the
Mekong River
Others
Africa, Oceania and Central and South America
