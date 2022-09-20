Advanced search
    SAKAR   INE732S01012

SAKAR HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SAKAR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:11 2022-09-20 am EDT
225.80 INR   -4.99%
Sakar Healthcare : Appointment

09/20/2022 | 06:30am EDT
20th September, 2022

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1Block-G

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: SAKAR

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company

This is to inform you that the Members in their 18th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, the 20th September, 2022 have appointed M/s. J S Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 132059W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 18th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.

This is in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).

Kindly find the same in order and acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for SAKAR HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Shah

Sanjaybhai

Digitally signed by Shah Sanjaybhai DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=90ff86251c69206eed5a2b79dca999fc4e295cfd998 30542076e8e55b22bc02a, postalCode=380007, st=Gujarat, serialNumber=0ef2733fceaf47bc4b5043367b2ccee0fd5e44 613fe40fe4e2c5506074a4aff6, cn=Shah Sanjaybhai

Date: 2022.09.20 15:21:46 +05'30'

SANJAY S. SHAH MANAGING DIRECTOR (DIN: 01515296)

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Statutory Auditor:

Sr. No.

Disclosure

Details

Requirement

(a)

Reason for change

The present Auditors of the Company, M/s. A.L. Thakkar & Co., Chartered

Accounts, Ahmedabad retired at the 18th Annual General Meeting upon

conclusion of their term.

Pursuant to Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company can

appoint an Auditors firm for a term of five consecutive years. Accordingly,

the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20th July, 2022 based on

recommendations of the Audit Committee, had approved the appointment of

M/s. J S Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.

132059W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5

consecutive years i.e. from the conclusion of the 18th AGM till the

conclusion of the 23rd AGM subject to the approval of shareholders.

(b)

Date & Terms of

M/s. J S Shah & Co. have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the

Appointment

Company in 18th Annual General Meeting held on 20th September, 2022 for

a period of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of the ensuing 18th

AGM till the conclusion of 23rd AGM.

(c)

Brief Profile

Experienced Chartered Accountant providing services of Taxation (Direct

and Indirect), Company Law, Auditing, Financial Management,

Management Consultancy, Accounting and Consultancy, Cost Auditing,

Loans, Insurance and Investments.

(d)

Disclosure of relationships

Unrelated to any Directors or KMP of the Company

with Director/ KMP

for SAKAR HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Shah

Sanjaybhai

Digitally signed by Shah Sanjaybhai DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=90ff86251c69206eed5a2b79dca999fc4e295cfd998 30542076e8e55b22bc02a, postalCode=380007, st=Gujarat, serialNumber=0ef2733fceaf47bc4b5043367b2ccee0fd5e44 613fe40fe4e2c5506074a4aff6, cn=Shah Sanjaybhai

Date: 2022.09.20 15:22:00 +05'30'

SANJAY S. SHAH MANAGING DIRECTOR (DIN: 01515296)

Disclaimer

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 10:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
