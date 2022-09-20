Sakar Healthcare : Appointment

Sub: Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company
This is to inform you that the Members in their 18th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, the 20th September, 2022 have appointed M/s. J S Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 132059W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 18th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.
This is in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).
Kindly find the same in order and acknowledge receipt of the same.
for SAKAR HEALTHCARE LIMITED
SANJAY S. SHAH MANAGING DIRECTOR (DIN: 01515296)
Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Statutory Auditor:
Sr. No.
Disclosure
Details
Requirement
(a)
Reason for change
The present Auditors of the Company, M/s. A.L. Thakkar & Co., Chartered
Accounts, Ahmedabad retired at the 18th Annual General Meeting upon
conclusion of their term.
Pursuant to Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company can
appoint an Auditors firm for a term of five consecutive years. Accordingly,
the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20th July, 2022 based on
recommendations of the Audit Committee, had approved the appointment of
M/s. J S Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.
132059W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5
consecutive years i.e. from the conclusion of the 18th AGM till the
conclusion of the 23rd AGM subject to the approval of shareholders.
(b)
Date & Terms of
M/s. J S Shah & Co. have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the
Appointment
Company in 18th Annual General Meeting held on 20th September, 2022 for
a period of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of the ensuing 18th
AGM till the conclusion of 23rd AGM.
(c)
Brief Profile
Experienced Chartered Accountant providing services of Taxation (Direct
and Indirect), Company Law, Auditing, Financial Management,
Management Consultancy, Accounting and Consultancy, Cost Auditing,
Loans, Insurance and Investments.
(d)
Disclosure of relationships
Unrelated to any Directors or KMP of the Company
with Director/ KMP
