Sakar Healthcare : Appointment

20th September, 2022

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1Block-G

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: SAKAR

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company

This is to inform you that the Members in their 18th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, the 20th September, 2022 have appointed M/s. J S Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 132059W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 18th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.

This is in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).

Kindly find the same in order and acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for SAKAR HEALTHCARE LIMITED