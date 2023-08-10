Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]

August 10, 2023 Company name: SAKATA INX CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Code number: 4633 URL: https://www.inx.co.jp/english/ Representative: Yoshiaki Ueno Representative Director, President & CEO Contact: Daisuke Sugahara General Manager, Finance & Accounting Div. Phone: +81-6-6447-5823