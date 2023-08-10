Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]

August 10, 2023

Company name:

SAKATA INX CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Code number:

4633

URL:

https://www.inx.co.jp/english/

Representative:

Yoshiaki Ueno

Representative Director, President & CEO

Contact:

Daisuke Sugahara

General Manager, Finance & Accounting Div.

Phone:

+81-6-6447-5823

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

September 1, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:

Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

110,151

6.4

5,045

148.7

6,427

156.7

3,812

58.8

June 30, 2022

103,533

16.8

2,028

(59.8)

2,503

(57.2)

2,400

(40.6)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2023:

¥

12,081million

[

(1.9)%]

Six months ended June 30, 2022:

¥

12,313million

[

45.5%]

Basic earnings

per share

Diluted earnings

per share

Six months ended

Yen

June 30, 2023

76.20

June 30, 2022

42.84

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Yen

-

-

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

192,218

104,169

50.3

December 31, 2022

177,403

92,952

48.6

(Note) Equity: As of June 30, 2023:

¥

96,682million

As of December 31, 2022:

¥

86,272million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st 2nd quarter-endquarter-end

3rd

quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

Fiscal year ending December 31,

2023

-

15.00

Fiscal year ending December 31,

2023 (Forecast)

-

16.00

31.00

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

owners of parent

Basic earnings

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

226,000

4.9

10,000

142.4

12,100

143.9

7,900

73.4

157.87

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

  1. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:

No

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

4)

Retrospective restatement:

No

  1. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023:

54,172,361shares

December 31, 2022:

54,172,361shares

2)

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2023:

4,127,468shares

December 31, 2022:

4,143,541shares

3)

Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended June 30, 2023:

50,035,674shares

Six months ended June 30, 2022:

56,037,577shares

  • This consolidated financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
    The above financial forecasts are based on the current available information in the Company and certain reasonable assumption to the Company, and we don't commit to achieve these forecasting numbers. Actual results may differ from these forecasts by a variety of reasons.
  • Supplementary information will be disclosed on TDnet on August 10, 2023 and will be uploaded on the Company's website.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of December 31,2022

As of June 30,2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,120

14,423

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

53,862

57,891

Merchandise and finished goods

13,164

17,233

Work in process

1,514

1,601

Raw materials and supplies

18,669

14,804

Other

2,394

3,116

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(575)

(630)

Total current assets

101,150

108,440

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

19,858

20,307

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

10,391

10,774

Land

9,816

10,045

Leased assets, net

231

251

Construction in progress

3,814

4,329

Other, net

4,273

4,557

Total property, plant and equipment

48,385

50,266

Intangible assets

Goodwill

441

459

Other

1,901

3,506

Total intangible assets

2,342

3,965

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

23,942

27,703

Other

2,592

2,905

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,010)

(1,064)

Total investments and other assets

25,524

29,545

Total non-current assets

76,252

83,778

Total assets

177,403

192,218

(Million yen)

As of December 31,2022

As of June 30,2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

23,121

23,674

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

14,316

12,393

Short-term borrowings

11,046

11,493

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,979

3,611

Accrued expenses

4,656

4,843

Income taxes payable

524

538

Provision for bonuses

547

506

Other

2,951

3,162

Total current liabilities

59,143

60,223

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

1,000

1,000

Long-term borrowings

11,244

12,527

Retirement benefit liability

4,869

4,956

Asset retirement obligations

74

75

Other

8,119

9,266

Total non-current liabilities

25,307

27,826

Total liabilities

84,450

88,049

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

7,472

7,472

Capital surplus

5,672

5,673

Retained earnings

71,729

74,836

Treasury shares

(4,015)

(3,999)

Total shareholders' equity

80,859

83,982

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,111

1,842

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

5,010

11,494

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(709)

(638)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

5,412

12,699

Non-controlling interests

6,680

7,486

Total net assets

92,952

104,169

Total liabilities and net assets

177,403

192,218

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)

(Million yen)

For the six months

For the six months

ended June 30,2022

ended June 30,2023

Net sales

103,533

110,151

Cost of sales

84,454

86,757

Gross profit

19,078

23,394

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17,050

18,348

Operating income

2,028

5,045

Non-operating income

Interest income

25

70

Dividend income

172

72

Equity in earnings of affiliates

331

866

Foreign exchange gains

-

535

Other

225

308

Total non-operating income

755

1,854

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

187

395

Foreign exchange losses

62

-

Other

30

77

Total non-operating expenses

280

472

Ordinary income

2,503

6,427

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

1,442

-

Total extraordinary income

1,442

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

280

Total extraordinary losses

-

280

Income before income taxes

3,945

6,147

Income taxes - current

1,183

1,592

Income taxes - deferred

247

296

Total income taxes

1,431

1,888

Net income

2,514

4,258

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

113

445

Net income attributable to owners of parent

2,400

3,812

