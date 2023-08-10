Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]
August 10, 2023
Company name:
SAKATA INX CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Code number:
4633
URL:
https://www.inx.co.jp/english/
Representative:
Yoshiaki Ueno
Representative Director, President & CEO
Contact:
Daisuke Sugahara
General Manager, Finance & Accounting Div.
Phone:
+81-6-6447-5823
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
September 1, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:
Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
110,151
6.4
5,045
148.7
6,427
156.7
3,812
58.8
June 30, 2022
103,533
16.8
2,028
(59.8)
2,503
(57.2)
2,400
(40.6)
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2023:
¥
12,081million
[
(1.9)%]
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
¥
12,313million
[
45.5%]
Basic earnings
per share
Diluted earnings
per share
Six months ended
Yen
June 30, 2023
76.20
June 30, 2022
42.84
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Yen
-
-
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
192,218
104,169
50.3
December 31, 2022
177,403
92,952
48.6
(Note) Equity: As of June 30, 2023:
¥
96,682million
As of December 31, 2022:
¥
86,272million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st 2nd quarter-endquarter-end
3rd
quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
Fiscal year ending December 31,
2023
-
15.00
Fiscal year ending December 31,
2023 (Forecast)
-
16.00
31.00
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
Basic earnings
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
226,000
4.9
10,000
142.4
12,100
143.9
7,900
73.4
157.87
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2021
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
- Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:
No
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
No
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
4)
Retrospective restatement:
No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
1) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2023:
54,172,361shares
December 31, 2022:
54,172,361shares
2)
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2023:
4,127,468shares
December 31, 2022:
4,143,541shares
3)
Average number of shares during the period:
Six months ended June 30, 2023:
50,035,674shares
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
56,037,577shares
- This consolidated financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.
- Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
The above financial forecasts are based on the current available information in the Company and certain reasonable assumption to the Company, and we don't commit to achieve these forecasting numbers. Actual results may differ from these forecasts by a variety of reasons.
- Supplementary information will be disclosed on TDnet on August 10, 2023 and will be uploaded on the Company's website.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of December 31,2022
As of June 30,2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
12,120
14,423
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
53,862
57,891
Merchandise and finished goods
13,164
17,233
Work in process
1,514
1,601
Raw materials and supplies
18,669
14,804
Other
2,394
3,116
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(575)
(630)
Total current assets
101,150
108,440
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
19,858
20,307
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
10,391
10,774
Land
9,816
10,045
Leased assets, net
231
251
Construction in progress
3,814
4,329
Other, net
4,273
4,557
Total property, plant and equipment
48,385
50,266
Intangible assets
Goodwill
441
459
Other
1,901
3,506
Total intangible assets
2,342
3,965
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
23,942
27,703
Other
2,592
2,905
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,010)
(1,064)
Total investments and other assets
25,524
29,545
Total non-current assets
76,252
83,778
Total assets
177,403
192,218
(Million yen)
As of December 31,2022
As of June 30,2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
23,121
23,674
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
14,316
12,393
Short-term borrowings
11,046
11,493
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,979
3,611
Accrued expenses
4,656
4,843
Income taxes payable
524
538
Provision for bonuses
547
506
Other
2,951
3,162
Total current liabilities
59,143
60,223
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
1,000
1,000
Long-term borrowings
11,244
12,527
Retirement benefit liability
4,869
4,956
Asset retirement obligations
74
75
Other
8,119
9,266
Total non-current liabilities
25,307
27,826
Total liabilities
84,450
88,049
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
7,472
7,472
Capital surplus
5,672
5,673
Retained earnings
71,729
74,836
Treasury shares
(4,015)
(3,999)
Total shareholders' equity
80,859
83,982
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,111
1,842
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
5,010
11,494
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(709)
(638)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
5,412
12,699
Non-controlling interests
6,680
7,486
Total net assets
92,952
104,169
Total liabilities and net assets
177,403
192,218
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the six months)
(Million yen)
For the six months
For the six months
ended June 30,2022
ended June 30,2023
Net sales
103,533
110,151
Cost of sales
84,454
86,757
Gross profit
19,078
23,394
Selling, general and administrative expenses
17,050
18,348
Operating income
2,028
5,045
Non-operating income
Interest income
25
70
Dividend income
172
72
Equity in earnings of affiliates
331
866
Foreign exchange gains
-
535
Other
225
308
Total non-operating income
755
1,854
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
187
395
Foreign exchange losses
62
-
Other
30
77
Total non-operating expenses
280
472
Ordinary income
2,503
6,427
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
1,442
-
Total extraordinary income
1,442
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
280
Total extraordinary losses
-
280
Income before income taxes
3,945
6,147
Income taxes - current
1,183
1,592
Income taxes - deferred
247
296
Total income taxes
1,431
1,888
Net income
2,514
4,258
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
113
445
Net income attributable to owners of parent
2,400
3,812
